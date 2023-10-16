NV5 Awarded $7 Million for Pedestrian Safety Improvements by the New York City Department of Design and Construction

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $7 million contract to design pedestrian safety improvements along Lexington Avenue in New York City by the New York City Department of Design and Construction (“NYCDDC”).



NV5 will deliver engineering design, project management, and inspection services for the three-year project along Lexington Avenue from 41st to 49th Street and 49th Street from Lexington Avenue to 3rd Avenue. The improvements will enhance safety and provide equitable mobility for all users by providing traffic calming measures, ADA-compliant walking routes, upgrades to accessible pedestrian signals, drainage improvements, and subsurface utility infrastructure upgrades to support the recent Midtown rezoning. NV5 has provided professional design and resident engineering inspection services to the NYCDDC since the department’s inception in 1996.

“We are pleased to support sustainable infrastructure through pedestrian safety and accessibility for the residents and visitors of New York City,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5 has a long history of delivering award-winning projects to the NYCDDC, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the Department.”

“We are proud and eager to support the New York City Department of Design and Construction in its efforts to improve safety and provide accessibility for all,” said Joseph Menzer, PE, DBIA, V.P., Director of New York Operations.

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

