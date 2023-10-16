BigBear.ai Broadens its Work with the U.S. Air Force, Leveraging Advanced AI to Assist in Military Planning

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered military and business intelligence solutions, today announced an expanded commitment from the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Composable Collaborative Planning BAA. To date, BigBear.ai has collaborated with AFRL to accelerate the military planning process. Traditional planning processes take up to two years to build and affirm. BigBear.ai’s technology will enable the delivery of resource-informed plans in less than a month.



“We are honored to be a part of the United States Military's ongoing efforts to modernize military planning and preparedness,” said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Our planning tools will be augmented specifically to address contested logistics challenges, resulting in dramatic improvements to risk-informed planning. We are grateful that the AFRL is continuing its commitment to BigBear.ai based on the success of our work to date.”

BigBear.ai’s work on Project AURORA leverages the company’s already existing, extensive DoD joint planning capability and subject matter expertise. Previous collaborations with defense entities have facilitated rapid resource-informed planning, a feat previously deemed incredibly challenging. BigBear.ai’s capacity to integrate disparate, multi-source, real-time CRAE* data during Course of Action (COA) Development represents a transformational change to the normal course of military planning.

BigBear.ai’s work on Project AURORA:

Aims to condense the conventional two-year planning timeframe, presenting comprehensive, resource-backed operational plans in under a month.

Fast-tracks joint planning, emphasizing real-time resource data during the COA Development phase.

Fuses authoritative DoD data with the commander’s intent and overall plan data.

Provides a holistic view of global implications by visualizing the effects of simultaneous plan execution.

Incorporates state-of-the-art models to offer unprecedented granularity in operational planning.

Integrates with legacy systems and established enhanced processes.

*CRAE stands for Capability, Readiness, Availability, Employment data

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered military and business intelligence solutions. Serving markets such as global supply chain and logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity, BigBear.ai's current solution domains include, but are not limited to: Autonomy, Modeling & Simulation, Intelligent Automation, Organizational Readiness, Cybersecurity, and Intelligence Operations. The U.S. Government and commercial enterprises rely on BigBear.ai’s predictive analytics and AI capabilities to better understand the implications of changes to their complex environments, systems, processes, and supply chains. This intelligence then supports hyper-informed planning, forecasting, and decision-making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit: https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai, and Twitter: @BigBearai.

