Europe Coronavirus Test Kits Market Analysis Report 2023: Market Value is Forecast to Decrease by $17.29 Billion to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The test kits market in Europe is forecasted to decrease by USD -17.29 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of -23.8%

The test kits market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors, including the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 mutations. The market is witnessing increased government funding, a growing focus on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a rising number of strategic alliances.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the European test kits market, including market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also includes a vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key players in the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, and the overall market environment.

The vendor analysis is designed to assist companies in improving their market position. It provides a detailed examination of leading test kit vendors in Europe. Additionally, the report includes insights into upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth, helping companies strategize and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

One of the key drivers of market growth is the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, along with the growing adoption of rapid diagnostic products. These factors are contributing to substantial demand in the European test kits market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

altona Diagnostics GmbH

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMerieux SA

BIOSYNEX SA

Bruker Corp.

Co Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Edinburgh Genetics Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

MultiplexDX

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sd Biosensor Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ZEKMED

