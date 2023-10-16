Global Liability Insurance Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liability Insurance Market Trends and Analysis by Region, Line of Business, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Liability Insurance Market insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional liability insurance industry.
This comprehensive report offers a detailed outlook of the global liability insurance industry, providing valuable insights for insurers and industry stakeholders. It covers key performance indicators such as written premiums and claims for both the review period (2018-2022) and the forecast period (2023-2027).
The report provides a thorough overview of the global and regional liability insurance industry, highlighting key lines of business, trends, drivers, challenges, and regulatory developments. It also delves into the technological advancements affecting the industry, giving readers insights into how technology is shaping the future of liability insurance.
Competitive landscape analysis is a significant component of the report, offering an overview and comparative analysis of leading companies in the liability insurance market. Additionally, it provides premium and profitability trends for top insurance markets in each region, allowing insurers to make informed decisions.
Key insights and dynamics of the liability insurance industry are presented, providing a deep understanding of the market's current state and future prospects. Readers will gain insights into market trends, growth opportunities, and the challenges facing the industry.
The report also offers in-depth analysis of regional markets, allowing insurers to tailor their strategies to specific geographic areas. Lastly, it provides insights into the future growth trends and market outlook, helping insurers plan for the years ahead in the dynamic liability insurance landscape.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the global and regional liability Insurance industry for the report's 2018-22 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2023-27.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the regional liability Insurance industry and market forecasts to 2027.
- It provides key market trends in the Global liability Insurance industry.
- It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional liability insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Key Market Trends
- Global Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Regional Overview
- Market Outlook
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Chubb
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Travelers
- Liberty Mutual
- Hartford Financial
- AIG
- AXA
- AmTrust
- American Financial
- Nationwide Mutual
- Tokio Marine
- Arch Capital
- Everest Re
- Starr Group
- Grupo Sancor Seguros
- Groupo Sura
- Provincia Seguros
- Experta Aseguradora de Riesgos del Trabajo
- Positiva Compania De Seguros
- Galeno Seguros
- Instituto Nacional de Seguros
- Banco de Seguros del Estado
- Federacion Patronal Seguros
- Swiss Medical Art
- Grupo Bolivar
- Riesgos Profesionales Colmena
- Zurich Insurance
- Fairfax Financial
- La Previsora SA Compania De Seguros
- Markel
- Assurant
- San Cristobal Sociedad Mutual De Seguros Generales
- Grupo Asegurador La Segunda
- Provinzial Rheinland
- Harel Group
- Ayalon Insurance
- Phoenix Holdings
- Menora Mivtachim Group
- Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings
- Shlomo Eliahu Holdings
- Holmarcom Group
- Elezra Holdings
- Sanlam Group
- Wafa Assurance
- Groupama Holding
- Bituach Haklai Central Cooperative Society
- Assurances Et Reassurances Du Congo
- Munich Re
- Shlomo Insurance
- Mutuelle Agricole Marocaine d'Assurances
- GA Insurance Kenya
- W.R. Berkley
- CNA Financial
- R+V Versicherung
- Unipol Gruppo
- Helvetia Holding
- VHV Group
- Versicherungskammer Bayern
- Gothaer Versicherungsbank VVaG
- Tryg
- Schweizerische Mobiliar Versicherungsgesellschaft
- Fosun International Holdings
- NN Group
- Sampo
- Vereniging Achmea
- Mapfre
- Fubon Insurance
- Sompo
- Lotte Non-Life Insurance
- HDI (Talanx)
- Generali
- PICC
- Ping An
- China Pacific Insurance
- NongHyup Property & Casualty
- Samsung Fire & Marine
- Hyundai Marine & Fire
- KB Insurance
- DB Insurance
- Meritz Fire and Marine
- Hanwha Life
- Sunshine Insurance
- MS&AD
- Allianz
