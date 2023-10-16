United States Carbonated Soft Drinks & Sparkling Functional Beverages Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Players and Strategy Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbonated Soft Drinks & Sparkling Functional Beverages in the U.S. through 2027: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research report delves deep into the carbonated soft drink (CSD) category, providing a thorough analysis of trends and strategies employed by top companies in a segment that has faced intense competition.

CSDs continue to hold a substantial share of the market, making them a key focus area. Whether you are a CSD executive aiming to enhance performance and market share or an emerging category entrepreneur seeking to challenge the CSD category's share, this report offers invaluable information.

From its historical dominance to recent developments, this report offers a comprehensive view of the CSD market. It presents reliable historical, current, and projected data to help industry players and competitors capitalize on growth opportunities within the CSD market. The report includes up-to-date statistics on leading brands, packaging, quarterly growth, distribution channels, regional markets, pricing, demographics, advertising, five-year growth projections, and the impact of the pandemic.

A new addition for 2023 is the discussion of sparkling functional beverages, an attempt to rejuvenate the CSD segment and introduce innovation to the carbonated soft drink market.

The data is presented in Excel spreadsheets and is complemented by a PowerPoint executive summary that highlights key developments, including the influence of the coronavirus pandemic. The report also provides a detailed examination of the leading CSD companies.

As CSD marketers adapt their strategies and innovate to address changing consumer trends, carbonated beverages remain a segment worth monitoring closely.

The report includes essential information on category volume, retail and wholesale sales figures, per capita consumption data, and an in-depth analysis of leading companies and brands in the CSD market. It covers various aspects of the CSD market, including regional data, packaging types, fountain volume, distribution channels, and flavor types.

Additionally, the report breaks down advertising expenditures by 18 media types and includes demographic data, along with statistics on premium CSDs and private label segments.

Questions answered in this report include:

What are the growth prospects for regular and diet CSDs in the United States?

How many gallons of CSDs did U.S. residents consume in 2022, and how did that differ from previous years? Which U.S. regions were strongest in fountain? Which geographic region held the strongest soft drink share in the packaged market?

Which CSD brands, flavors and segments grew in 2022 and which did not?

Which flavors and segments of the market will gain share by 2027?

How did developments in the premium soda market compare with those of traditional national brands and private label brands?

Which are the leading distribution points for CSDs and how have inter-channel market share figures changed in the past five years? What will the next five years likely bring in terms of sales channels?

What are the prospects for a turnaround in CSDs by 2027?

Understanding of all aspects of the CSD market including:

A look at the all-sales-channel-inclusive historical and current statistics of the CSD market.

Data comparing packaged versus fountain volume from both a national and regional standpoint.

Volume, share and growth of overall and packaged diet versus regular CSD marketplace.

Detailed sales statistics for the leading companies and brands. Coverage includes Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Refresco and National Beverage Corporation, Talking Rain, Jarritos, Zevia, Carolina Beverage, Nestle NA, Cascade, Big Red,etc.

Data include volume and growth and market share statistics for key companies and their brands.

High end brand coverage includes Sparkling Ice, San Pellegrino CSD, IZZE, Zevia, IBC, Spindrift, Reeds, Boylan's, Stewart's, Hansen's Natural Sodas (w/Blue Sky), Bai Bubbles, Fever Tree, Steas, Jones Soda, Caleb's/Stubborn/Lemon Lemon, Dr Enuf, Q Mixers, Ale 8 One, Orangina, Dry Soda, Thoas Kemper, Jeff's Egg Cream

Flavor data, including drill-downs into diet and regular as well as packaged and fountain volume by flavor.

CSD volume by packaging type and distribution channel.

Advertising expenditures of the leading CSD companies and brands and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

An understanding of the share of volume sold through key on-and-off channel outlets.

Demographic profiles comparing consumers of key CSD brands and contrasting regular versus diet CSD users.

A look at premium-priced sub-segments and break-out of leading brands.

Data on branded vs. private label CSD segments.

Five-year projections for the carbonated soft drink market and its sub-segments. Includes compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027 for packaged vs. fountain CSDs, regular vs. diet, flavors including break-out by packaged/fountain and diet/regular, regional fountain and packaged volume, distribution channels, CSD volume by container type, as well as national brand vs. private label CSD volume.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction, Objective & Methodology

Introduction

Objective and Scope

Methodology

CSD Category Definitions

The U.S. Carbonated Soft Drink Market

Carbonated Soft Drinks Share of Multiple Beverage Market Retail Dollar Sales and Volume 2022

Beverage Category Volume Trends 2022

Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category, 2022

CSD Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2022

CSD Growth Trend by Segment 2017 - 2022

CSD Per Capita Consumption 1992 - 2022

CSD Regional Shares 2022

CSD Categories and Trends

Issues and Trends

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Companies

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Companies by Volume 2022

Leading CSD Companies' Share of Volume 2017 and 2022

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Brands by Volume 2022

Leading Brands' Share of CSD Volume 2017 and 2022

Leading Cola Brands by Volume 2022

Leading Brands' Share of Cola Volume 2017 and 2022

Flavored CSD Categories by Volume 2022

CSD Volume: Flavored Segments vs. Cola 2017 and 2022

Regular and Diet CSD Volume 2022

Share of CSD Volume: Regular vs. Diet 2017 & 2022

CSD Distribution Channels by Volume 2022

Share of CSD Volume by Distribution Channel 2017 and 2022

CSD Volume by Packaging Type vs. Fountain 2022

Share of CSD Volume by Packaging Type (vs. Fountain) 2017 and 2022

Branded and Private Label CSD Volume 2022

Share of CSD Volume: Branded vs. Private Label 2017 and 2022

Probiotic CSDs Estimated Wholesale Sales 2020 - 2027

Outlook and Future

Projected CSD Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2012 - 2027

Projected Packaged and Fountain CSD Volume Shares 2022 and 2027

Projected Regular and Diet CSD Volume Shares 2022 and 2027

Projected CSD Volume by Flavor 2022 and 2027

CSD Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2022 - 2027

Projected CSD Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2022 and 2027

CSD Volume by Packaging Type vs. Fountain 2022 - 2027

Projected CSD Volume Share by Packaging Type (vs. Fountain) 2022 and 2026

The Leading Soft Drink Companies and Their Strategies

Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Refresco Group N.V.

National Beverage Corporation

