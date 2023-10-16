Celestica Launches its Next Generation 800G Switch, Powering Artificial Intelligence and Advancing Data Center Connectivity for the Future 

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today launched its DS5000 high-performance 800GbE switch, delivering speed and agility for data center and enterprise-class access deployments. We are seeking approval to release the DS5000 into the open source domain as the first Open Compute Project (OCP)-inspired commercial 800G Ethernet switch contribution to the OCP Networking group.



The DS5000 switch will be on display at this week’s 2023 OCP Global Summit . It is the newest addition to Celestica’s Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) portfolio of cutting-edge storage, compute, networking, and webscale solutions. It features 64 OSFP 800GbE ports, providing a 51.2 Tbps Ethernet-based fabric solution within a 2U form factor to deliver next-generation, high-performance networking.

Helping to power AI, ML and data center connectivity, the DS5000 is based on the Broadcom StrataXGS® Tomahawk® 5 Ethernet switch chip, which provides the radix of 400GbE ports with an astounding 128 ports supported on a single chip, enabling flat, low latency AI/ML clusters. In addition, the DS5000 enables next-gen power efficiency, offering more than 75% power reduction from previous generation 400G switches.

The DS5000 is optimized for:

AI/ML and Big Data Analytics

Hyperscale Data Centers and Cloud Computing

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Network Backbone (800GbE Data Center Leaf / Spine)

"Celestica's innovations in engineering and manufacturing continue to deliver networking, storage, and compute solutions to meet our cloud and enterprise customers' accelerating needs for infrastructure performance and scalability," said Gavin Cato, Head and Chief Technology officer for Platform Solutions, Celestica. "The DS5000, our flagship 51.2T 800G switching platform, is the latest example of this commitment to address surging AI workloads with a dense, low power capability."

The DS5000, along with Celestica’s entire portfolio of networking switches, support SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud). In addition, Celestica, a long-time member of the OCP community, incorporated the Open Network Install Environment (ONIE) installer into the DS5000 to support additional open and third-party network operating systems.

Supporting quotes:

Open Compute Project Foundation

“Celestica’s substantial 800G contribution plays a pivotal role in the expansion of AI/ML. They persistently make significant contributions to both the OCP and the open-source networking community, aiming to foster innovation and promote open networking,” remarked George Tchaparian, CEO at the Open Compute Project Foundation. “Once the DS5000 attains OCP-inspired status, it will become the inaugural 800G switch available on the OCP Marketplace, granting universal access to this cutting-edge technology.”

Broadcom

“We are thrilled with the outcomes of the collaboration between Broadcom and Celestica, which has resulted in a comprehensive range of networking platforms. This newest solution is built upon our cutting-edge Tomahawk 5 silicon technology,” said Wei-Ai Tai, Director of Business Development, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “Achieving a groundbreaking 51.2 Tbps, and featuring an industry-leading 64 ports of 800G per slot, this performance highlights the unparalleled scalability and energy efficiency of our product lineup.”

Visit Celestica during the 2023 OCP Global Summit at Booth A15 to meet its engineers and industry experts and see the company’s latest advancements in 800G switching.

Additionally, Celestica Senior Director Jeff Catlin will lead a presentation titled “800G: Empowering Open Platforms for Unprecedented Speed and Agility” on Thursday, October 19, at 8:50am (SJCC - Concourse Level – 210DH).

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com . Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

About Broadcom:

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cybersecurity software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to https://www.broadcom.com.

About the Open Compute Project Foundation

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure.

Learn more at www.opencompute.org

