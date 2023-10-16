Rumble Will Be Exclusive Livestream Provider for Third GOP Debate of the 2024 Presidential Primaries

Rumble Announces Partnership with the Republican National Committee for the Third Presidential Primary Debate

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that in partnership with the Republican National Committee (RNC), NBC News, Salem Radio Network, and the Republican Jewish Coalition, it will serve as the exclusive RNC livestream provider for the third debate of the Republican presidential primaries. The debate will be held in Miami, Florida on November 8, 2023, and will be hosted and broadcast on television by NBC News. As the RNC’s exclusive online home for the debate, Rumble will feature the event on the platform’s homepage and make it available for viewers across the country on the RNC’s Rumble channel.

“The third debate marks a major milestone for Rumble, and we are thrilled to bring the debate stage online and help promote open dialogue once again,” said Rumble CEO and Chairman Chris Pavlovski. “As the premier platform for all candidates in the 2024 elections, we’re excited to offer viewers another chance to watch democracy in action, and we expect a huge turnout for the exclusive livestream event,” he continued. You can subscribe to updates from the RNC and catch live coverage of the debate at https://rumble.com/c/GOP.

“I am eager to announce that the RNC has selected NBC News, Salem Radio Network,

the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Rumble as our partners for the third Republican

primary debate in Miami,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “The partners for our third debate will offer our candidates an excellent opportunity to meet the moment and contrast their plans and vision with the failures of the Biden White House,” she added.