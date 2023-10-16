Automated Truck Market to Exhibit Significant Growth with a Valuation of USD 798.72 Bn by 2030, as Construction Activities Rise, Projects Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Extrapolate, the Global Automated Truck Market size is estimated to reach USD 798.72 billion by 2030 from USD 245.36 billion in 2022, registering a 15.89% CAGR over the forecast period. Several key factors, such as expanding industrial sectors in emerging markets, increasing demand from the logistics industry, and rising construction activities, are fostering market growth. Furthermore, the growing economies of both developing and developed countries are expected to bolster market expansion in the coming years.

The automated truck, commonly referred to as a self-driving truck, incorporates all the essential functions found in conventional trucks. Equipped with infrared radars, LIDAR (laser radar), advanced motion sensors, high-resolution cameras, precise sensors, and sophisticated algorithms, these trucks are capable of autonomous driving. The demand for automobiles with advanced safety features and self-driving capabilities is increasing as end users become more aware of these features. Several truck manufacturers are collaborating with ADAS system producers to create affordable ADAS systems. This element is anticipated to drive the automated truck market through the analysis timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

Major businesses involved in the global automated truck market are developing new products, along with focusing on strategic alliances and collaborations and investing in R&D activities to strengthen their positions in the industry. Their main objective is to create cutting-edge products and generate significant revenue through successful commercialization initiatives.

For instance, in June 2023, the autonomous trucking firm Kodiak Robotics joined forces with Loadsmith, an online platform that helps match shippers and carriers. As part of this collaboration, 800 vehicles outfitted with Kodiak's autonomous technology were incorporated into Loadsmith's platform.

Leading companies operating in the market include:

TuSimple

Embark Trucks, Inc.

Tesla, Caterpillar

AB Volvo

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Continental AG

NVIDIA Corporation

BYD Motors Inc.

TRATON GROUP

PACCAR Inc

Market Segmentation

By Component Types

LIDAR

Radar

Camera

Sensors

Surging Technological Advancements in Automated Trucks to Augment Market Development

The cameras segment is experiencing substantial growth, primarily due to its versatile applications across various industries. With a wide range of use cases, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, and surveillance, among others, cameras have become indispensable tools in modern technology. Technological advancements have further contributed to the segment's expansion, continually improving camera capabilities and enhancing their performance.

One of the key factors supplementing segment expansion is the cost-effectiveness of cameras compared to alternative technologies like LIDAR and radar. As industries seek efficient and budget-friendly solutions, cameras have emerged as a preferred choice for capturing visual data and enabling advanced functionalities.

By Drive Type

IC Engine

Electric

Hybrid

Widespread Availability of IC Engine Vehicles to Drive Market Revenue

The IC engine segment witnessed the fastest growth in the global automated truck market due to the widespread availability of IC engine vehicles and its extensive adoption across numerous verticals. Additionally, the existence of a well-established infrastructure further supports the integration and use of IC engine vehicles.

Rising Emphasis on Road Safety to Promote Market Growth

According to a study conducted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in conjunction with key figures in the trucking sector, the deployment of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) has greatly increased safety on the roads. For instance, J.B. Hunt, a major for-hire carrier in the U.S., has dash cams installed in 84% of its class 8 trucks and has outfitted 98% of its vehicles with forward-collision warning and lane departure warning systems.

With the help of these technologies, rear-end collisions have been reduced by 50%, and asset uptime and driver retention have increased significantly. Furthermore, J.B. Hunt intends to install a blind spot detection system on its fleets to prevent sideswipes and lane change accidents as a result of the trucks' enhanced safety benefits and driver demand. As a result, these elements are promoting the expansion of the autonomous truck business.

Presence of Prominent Manufacturers in North America to Boost Product Sales

Regionally, North America is the largest market for autonomous trucks due to the presence of significant key players in this region, including Waymo, Embark Vehicles, and TuSimple. In 2019, UPS started using autonomous trucks created by TuSimple to haul commercial cargo between Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, in September 2019, Daimler started testing level 4 autonomous trucks on Virginia’s roads in partnership with Torc Robotics. Furthermore, the availability of infrastructure and numerous favorable government initiatives for autonomous vehicle testing, particularly in the U.S., is supporting the expansion of the market in North America.

