MMA Superstar Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal Joins Safety Shot as Brand Ambassador

Agreement follows Safety Shot becoming ring sponsor for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA matches viewed by millions

JUPITER, FL, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) today announced it has entered an agreement with mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar Jorge Masvidal who will serve as a brand ambassador for Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity.

Widely recognized as a superstar in the MMA community, Masvidal competed professionally for 20 years from 2003 to 2023. He fought in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) where he holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history at 5 seconds and won the UFC BMF Championship belt. He has also fought in Bellator, Strikeforce, Shark Fights, and World Victory Road. Masvidal has a following of 3 million on Instagram and nearly 900,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Masvidal created Gambred Bareknuckle MMA promotion which holds matches viewed by millions. Safety Shot recently announced becoming a ring sponsor of the matches for the next 12 months.

Jorge Masvidal commented, “I’m proud to represent Safety Shot to our fans who follow me and Gamebred Bareknuckle. Our audience strives for maximum strength and they will benefit from Safety Shot, which clears the head and increases energy levels in people who drink alcohol and those who don’t.”

“We are super excited to extend our agreement with Gamebred Bareknuckle to include Jorge’s brand ambassadorship. He has earned the respect and admiration of millions and we welcome his support of Safety Shot,” stated Safety Shot’s CEO, Brian John.

About Safety Shot



Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The Company plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

