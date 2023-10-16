Medical Tape Market Size, Opportunity Analysis, Market Share, Leading Players, Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | RationalStat Study

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Tape Market value is estimated at a market value of US$ 2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The medical tape market is influenced by various drivers that contribute to its growth and continued demand. As healthcare spending increases globally, the demand for medical tape grows. More funds are allocated to medical facilities, leading to higher consumption of medical supplies, including tape. Further, the aging population requires more medical care, which often involves the use of medical tape for wound care, securing medical devices, and other applications. This demographic trend is driving the demand for medical tape.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, as well as the growing number of sports injuries, is leading to a higher demand for medical tape. Medical tape manufacturers are constantly developing new and improved products, such as tapes that are more breathable, hypoallergenic, and water-resistant. This is helping to fuel the growth of the medical tape market. Moreover, the growing awareness of healthcare-acquired infections is leading to a higher demand for medical tapes that can help to prevent the spread of infection.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global medical tape has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global medical tape covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global medical tape. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-medical-tape-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Medical Tape Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, plastic tapes segment is dominating the global medical tapes market owing to factors such as strength, durability, water resistance, and hypoallergenic.

Based of application, the wound dressing segment is dominating the global medical tape market based on application. Medical tapes are used in wound dressing to secure dressings in place, protect the wound from infection, and promote healing. There are a variety of different medical tapes available for wound dressing, depending on the type and severity of the wound.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.7 billion Growth Rate 3.8% Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries

Increasing number of surgical procedures

Growing geriatric population

Increasing awareness of healthcare-acquired infections Dominating Region Asia-Pacific Dominating Segment Plastic Tapes Companies Profiled Cardinal Health

Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co Ltd

Winner Medical Group, Inc

Medtronic plc

Paul Hartmann AG

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew PLC

Dynarex Corporation

Ad Tape & Label Company, Inc

McKesson Corporation

Explore more about this reporthttps://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-medical-tape-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global medical tape include,

In July 2023, Fuller Company expands portfolio with acquisition of Adhezion Biomedical. The acquisition of Adhezion ─ which manufactures and distributes highly differentiated, proprietary cyanoacrylate technologies for surgical care, wound management, and infection prevention in healthcare settings

In May 2023, ADDEV Materials announced the acquisition of Parafix, a company with 50 years’ experience in converting tapes and flexibles materials.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global medical tape growth include Cardinal Health, Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co Ltd, Winner Medical Group, Inc, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew PLC, Dynarex Corporation, Ad Tape & Label Company, Inc, and McKesson Corporation, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-medical-tape-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global medical tape based on type, application, and region.

Global Medical Tape Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Fabric Tapes Paper Tapes Plastic Tapes Others

Global Medical Tape Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Surgery Wound Dressing Secure IV lines Others

Global Medical Tape Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Medical Tape Market US Canada Latin America Medical Tape Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Medical Tape Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Medical Tape Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Medical Tape Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Medical Tape Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-medical-tape-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Medical Tape Report:

What will be the market value of the global medical tape by 2030?

What is the market size of the global medical tape?

What are the market drivers of the global medical tape?

What are the key trends in the global medical tape?

Which is the leading region in the global medical tape?

What are the major companies operating in the global medical tape?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global medical tape?

Running a year End discount of 20%-https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-medical-tape-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest