Crisis Text Line Celebrates Important 2-Year Milestone; Supported Over 22,000 Conversations with Spanish Speakers

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support, is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Spanish-language service. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the organization’s mission to increase access to non-judgemental mental health support and resources.

Since the launch of its Spanish service in October 2021, Crisis Text Line has had over 22,000 conversations with over 17,000 texters who needed mental health support in Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has had more than 316,000 conversations with over 88,000 texters who explicitly self-identified as being of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.

“Our Spanish-language service has been instrumental in providing culturally sensitive mental health support to native Spanish speakers,” said Natalia Dayan, Global Expansion Director at Crisis Text Line. “We want to ensure that individuals from all backgrounds can access the help they need, regardless of language barriers or cultural differences.”

To date, Crisis Text Line has trained more than 1,100 bilingual volunteers. Building this team of specialized support is critical to closing the gap in culturally competent care in Spanish. The need for mental health support services in Spanish is more apparent than ever. In the last year, Crisis Text Line’s Spanish-language conversations have increased by 3.2%.

“Offering mental health services in Spanish is essential for promoting equity, inclusivity, and cultural awareness,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. “This anniversary reaffirms our commitment to breaking down barriers to mental health care and promoting emotional well-being for all."

Spanish speakers seeking mental health support can text AYUDA to 741741 or WhatsApp to 442-AYUDAME and reach a volunteer counselor at Crisis Text Line. Anyone seeking support can also be connected to a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor by texting HELLO to 741741.

To learn more about Crisis Text Line and its Spanish-language service, please visit crisistextline.org.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, people in crisis initiated nearly 9 million crisis conversations with Crisis Text Line, and the organization trained over 65,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained non-judgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.





