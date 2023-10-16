Inovalon’s Claims Management Pro Is Now Available on the PointClickCare Marketplace

BOWIE, Md., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, announced that its Claims Management Pro solution is now available on the PointClickCare Marketplace as a pure API-enabled SaaS offering. PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey. Inovalon offers PointClickCare customers a single sign-on claims management solution that connects to every payer in the market and seamlessly integrates into the PointClickCare platform.



The continuing shift in reimbursement from Fee-for-Service to value means providers are facing greater financial risks and need to create efficiency in their revenue cycle to remain profitable. Claims Management Pro maximizes efficiency and means less time manually searching for information with timely, easy to navigate claims information displayed on intuitively designed dashboards.

Inovalon’s Claims Management Pro provides actionable insight to increase the number of clean claims and drives a 99% or better clean claims rate among commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid payers. It streamlines eligibility checks in real time and accelerates claims resolution with automated workflows. With single sign-on capabilities, PointClickCare customers can easily access specialized Medicare revenue cycle management software within Inovalon’s Claims Management Medicare Pro solution, which proactively monitors and verifies Medicare status, manages billing, and automates tasks such as RAC audits and Additional Development Requests (ADRs).

“Our organization has benefited from many patient billing and reimbursement efficiencies enabled by Inovalon’s claims management software, and the connected nature of their products has made it easy to continue to build on that success,” said Pamela Rice, Chief Revenue Officer, Eden Senior Care.

“Our Marketplace Partners provide world-class technology and share our deep commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful, efficient, and effective solutions,” said Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace, PointClickCare. “Our partnership with Inovalon and other Marketplace partners, is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities.”

“More than ever, healthcare organizations need intuitive, integrated solutions that help them optimize their financial performance, so they can focus on what they do best – caring for patients,” said Julie Lambert, President and General Manager, Inovalon Provider business unit. “Our longstanding Marketplace integration partnership with PointClickCare is a testament to our commitment to ensuring the very best tools that providers need is always easily accessible.”

More than 3,000 PointClickCare customer facilities who are already using Inovalon’s solutions can now access, launch, and manage Inovalon’s Claims Management Pro solution from one place for a superior user experience, improved data accessibility, and accelerated time to value.

To learn more about Inovalon’s claims management solutions, please visit: https://www.inovalon.com/products/provider-cloud/revenue-cycle-management/all-payer-revenue-cycle-management/.

To see Inovalon’s Claims Management Pro solution featured on the PointClickCare Marketplace, visit: PointClickCare Marketplace.

