Trupanion Celebrates National Veterinary Technician Week: Honoring the Heart of Veterinary Care

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of pet medical insurance for cats and dogs, proudly celebrates National Veterinary Technician Week a time to recognize and honor the invaluable contributions of Veterinary Technicians to the well-being of our beloved pets.



National Veterinary Technician Week, observed annually in the third week of October, serves as a heartfelt tribute to the tireless dedication and compassionate care provided by Veterinary Technicians and Veterinary Nurses around the world.

“Trupanion’s strength lies in our people,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Chief Veterinary Officer of Trupanion. “Our foundation consists of over one hundred Licensed, Certified and Registered Veterinary Technicians, Veterinary Assistants and Veterinary Nurses. They serve in all areas of our global team from claims to contact center to our field force and beyond, in support of our peers on the front lines of practice and everywhere in between.”

Approximately half of Trupanion's global workforce comes from the animal health community, including Veterinarians, Veterinary Technicians, nurses and assistants, bringing a deep understanding and appreciation of the veterinary ecosystem. This expertise is a cornerstone of Trupanion’s commitment to supporting both veterinary professionals and pet parents and ensuring that Trupanion insured pets receive the best care possible.

“At Trupanion, we understand that the exceptional care provided by Veterinary Technicians and Veterinary Nurses is instrumental in each hospital's ability to provide the best possible care for our pets,” said Margi Tooth, President of Trupanion. “We recognize and appreciate the unwavering commitment and expertise of those who help the hundreds of thousands of pets we insure, day in and day out.”

To honor National Veterinary Technician Week this year, Trupanion is encouraging pet parents and the vet community alike to share their stories of the positive impact Vet Techs have had in their lives via an online form as well as using the hashtag #VetTechLove on social media. Vet Techs on the Trupanion team also shared stories about their experience in the field in a video featured on Trupanion’s YouTube channel, and Jacquie Mero, Trupanion’s Vice President of Claims and a former licensed Veterinary Technician in the Seattle area, provides her insight in an interview on the Trupanion Pet Parents blog .

This National Veterinary Technician Week and always, Trupanion stands proud in recognizing the remarkable contributions of Veterinary Technicians.

