Oral Care Market is Expected to Reach $54.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oral care industry is poised for significant transformation in the near future, driven by innovative technologies and a growing emphasis on preventive dental health. Advancements in toothpaste formulations, incorporating nanomaterials and bioactive compounds, promise enhanced protection against dental issues. Smart toothbrushes with real-time monitoring and AI-driven feedback are set to revolutionize personal oral hygiene routines. Moreover, tele-dentistry and virtual dental consultations are likely to become more mainstream, providing convenient access to dental care. As sustainability gains prominence, eco-friendly oral care products and packaging are expected to proliferate, aligning with the global push for eco-consciousness. Overall, the oral care industry's future appears marked by convenience, efficacy, and sustainability, offering consumers a brighter smile and improved dental health.

Oral Care market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $47.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $54.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the oral care market is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, a growing global dentist workforce, and ongoing technological innovations in oral care products. Conversely, market growth is anticipated to be hindered by product recalls within the oral care sector, and the substantial challenges posed by adverse effects associated with teeth whitening products.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80546246

Oral Care Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $47.2 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $54.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% Market Size Available for 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Oral Care Market:

Product, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe(RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing awareness about oral hygiene Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in oral care products

Oral Care Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)

Procter & Gamble (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Ireland)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Unilever plc (UK)

GC Corporation (Japan)

3M Company (US)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc (US)

Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

Dabur India Ltd. (India)

Orkla (Norway)

Dentaid Ltd. (Spain)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

LG Household & Health Care, Ltd. (UK)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Himalaya Wellness Company (India)

Young Innovations, Inc. (US)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (US)

Hain Celestial Group (Jason Natural products, Inc.) (US)

Supersmile (US)

CloSYS (US)

Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong)

and Among Others

Buy an Oral Care Industry Report (269 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=80546246

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments and subsegments:

Oral Care Market, By Product

Toothpastes Pastes Gels Powders Polishes

Toothbrushes & Accessories Manual Toothbrushes Electric Toothbrushes Battery-powered Toothbrushes Replacement Toothbrush Heads

Mouthwashes/ Rinses Non-medicated Mouthwashes Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/ Ancillaries Dental Flosses Breath Fresheners Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products Dental Water Jets

Dental Products Fixatives Other Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Oral Care Market, By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Oral Care Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=80546246

The key stakeholders in the oral care market include:

Consumers

Dental Professionals

Oral Care Product Manufacturers

Retailers

Dental Associations

Regulatory Authorities

Dental Insurance Providers

Dental Care Research Institutions

Marketing and Advertising Agencies

Environmental and Sustainability Organizations

Investors and Shareholders

Recent Developments:

In September 2021, GalaxoSmithKline plc (UK) launched Dr. BEST GreenClean toothbrush, the first carbon-neutral toothbrush, with a handle made from renewable cellulose.

In March 2021, Colgate-Palmolive and Philips entered into a long-term collaboration to bring oral care benefits of electric toothbrushes to Latin America. This can be achieved mainly through an exclusive portfolio of Philips Colgate, featuring various electric toothbrushes across a range of price points.

In April 2020, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) merged with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (India), with HUL responsible for distributing GSK’s Consumer Healthcare brands in India, including its leading oral healthcare brand, Sensodyne.

In April 2019, Unilever signed an agreement to buy the toothpaste brands Fluocaril and Parogencyl from Procter & Gamble. This will enable the company to lead the oral care market in France and Spain.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Oral Care Market:

Which are the top players in the global oral care/oral hygiene market?

The top market players in the global corporate wellness solutions market include C Colgate-Palmolive Company(US), Procter & Gamble (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), and Unilever plc (UK).

Which geographical region is dominating in the corporate wellness solutions market?

The oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the oral care/oral hygiene market in 2020. The growing dental tourism in major Asian markets (such as India, South Korea, and China); the increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries; increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income); a growing number of dental clinics; and the rising awareness regarding oral healthcare are supporting the high growth of the oral care market in the Asia Pacific region.

Which is the leading segment in the corporate wellness solutions market, by distribution channel?

The oral care market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries based on distribution channels. In 2020, the consumer stores segment accounted for the largest share of the oral care market. The large share of the consumer stores segment can be attributed to the many stores worldwide and easy accessibility.

What is the current size of the global oral care/oral hygiene market?

The oral care/oral hygiene market is projected to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2026 from USD 47.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=80546246

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, analyze, and forecast the size of the care market on the basis of product, distribution channel and region.

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, expansions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions and other developments in the market.

To benchmark players within the oral care market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

Related Reports:

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Dental Equipment Market

Dental Digital X-ray Market

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Dental Consumables Market