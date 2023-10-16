RJD Green, Inc.’s Silex Holdings Division Executes a Definitive Purchase Agreement

TULSA, OK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green, Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced the Silex Holdings Inc. division has executed a definitive purchase agreement with a premier midwest regional sales and installation firm that offers all fireplace and wood stove products and accessories. The closing date is scheduled for November 2023.

The Company, formed in 1991, is a leading regional provider of all popular fireplace models such as direct vent, zero clearance, and electric fireplaces. The ongoing renewable energy movement has created rapid growth in the past three years for premium quality wood stove products.

The Company has maintained 24.5% EBITDA over the past three years growth. When combined with Silex Interiors in 2022 and 2023, the revenues will be over $7,900,000 and over $1,200,000 EBITDA prior to the immediate revenue growth opportunities available.

Ron Brewer, CEO, stated:

“This acquisition, the first of three add-on acquisitions in progress, will solidify our construction products and services division by combining two excellent profit centers with symmetrical regional markets. Post-closing, we will initiate offering of all products from the three 4,000 square foot showrooms within our regional markets and incorporate our ongoing sales and marketing programs in the additional markets. As well we will fully explore the synergistic operational and administrative opportunities available that create substantial efficiencies and greater customer outreach. Growth will occur through the planned introduction of new products and services by both operations along with maintaining the existing customer base. If all three add-on opportunities are completed the consolidated revenues will create over $13,000,000 in annual revenue prior to growth.

“RJG Green is continuing outreach to possible acquisitions in the healthcare sector and green environmental products and services as well as the Silex efforts.”

About Silex Holdings Inc.

Silex Holdings is engaged in specialty construction and industrial services sectors and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed stone and engineered stone countertops, cabinets and related products for residential builders, commercial projects, remodel contractors, and retail customers on a regional basis.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, which provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

