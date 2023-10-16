Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size to Reach USD 64.93 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone logistics and transportation market size was USD 7.53 Billion in 2020. Increasing use of drone for faster delivery of goods, growth of e-Commerce sector, increasing investment in research and development, advancements in technology, supportive government regulations, increasing demand for last mile delivery solutions, and emergence of 3PL service providers are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Increasing demand for drones in last mile delivery solutions to reap cost reduction benefits is a key factor fueling market revenue growth. For instance, Prime Air delivery drones of Amazon could ship out parcels directly from warehouse to the customer within 30 minutes for a minimal price of USD 1.00. Companies engaged in last mile and small package delivery are considered most appropriate logistics business units for initial deployment of drones, owing to the characteristics and present technological limitations associated with drones. Rising demand for last mile delivery by e-Commerce firms and online food delivery services providers such as Dominos is driving steady demand for drone logistics and transportation, and the this is expected to gain traction going ahead.

Issues associated with drone battery back-up may hamper market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period. Drone flight time is a major concern currently. Lithium polymer batteries which are used in majority of drones offer limited back-up during flight. Also, short flight time is due to programming of smart batteries by manufacturers to extend battery service life. These smart batteries discharge till power reaches around 30% of storage capacity. Thus, drone may not achieve full flight time due to batteries self-discharging during flight.

The global drone logistics and transportation market size is expected to reach USD 64.93 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.5% over forecast period. Advantages of drone logistics and transportation in eliminating issues pertaining to return of delivered goods is aiding in decreasing return time cycles, as well as eradicates hassles related to drop off of packages at remote locations are driving market growth. Drones can be deployed to pick-up faulty/damaged parcels and return it to seller. Faster turnaround time translates to rapid return claims resolution, and better customer experience, allowing business to save time and increase focus on other business functions.

Drone logistics and transportation market registered substantial revenue growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly due to lockdowns restrictions, quarantines, and other COVID-19-related safety measures implemented worldwide. Drones are a suitable option to restrict physical contact for applications such as location or area sanitization, delivery of goods, and crowd dispersal. The pandemic has significantly impacted the healthcare industry, with issues such as disruption of distribution of drugs and medical supplies to affected zones and transport test samples to laboratories for diagnostics purposes. Drones have begun to play a more important role in various areas and applications, and the trend is rapidly gaining traction.

Drones are garnering significant traction from the logistics & transportation industry due to offering of various benefits associated with applications, including shipping, warehousing, security surveillance, and disaster recovery. Various favorable initiatives undertaken by governments in various countries regarding the use of drones for logistics and transportation is fueling market revenue growth. Drones hold immense potential to impact ocean freight by streamlining the process of inspection and review. In case of railways, logistic & transportation drones may be used to fetch packages from a train as it approaches a specific destination and deliver the package to the intended recipient.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 7.53 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 19.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 64.93 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered type, application, operation mode, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel Key companies profiled Zipline, CANA Advisors, Flirtey, Flytrex Aviation Limited, Hardis Group, Drone Delivery Canada, Workhorse Group PLC, Matternet, PINC Solutions, and Uber Technologies Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global drone logistics and transportation market is moderately fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies have well-established manufacturing facilities and enter in acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements, and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the drone logistics and transportation market. Some major companies included the global drone logistics and transportation market report are:

Zipline

CANA Advisors

Flirtey

Flytrex Aviation Limited

Hardis Group

Drone Delivery Canada

Workhorse Group PLC

Matternet

PINC Solutions

Uber Technologies Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Among the type segments, ambulance segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Proper first-aid or treatment is vital as soon as possible after occurrence of an accident to prevent escalation. Also, faster delivery of emergency response services can prove critical in preventing deaths and speeding up recovery in case of heart failure, trauma, drowning, and respiratory problems. Drones are considered useful in faster transportation of lifesaving technologies, including medication and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

In the EU, around 800.000 individuals annually experience cardiac arrest, out of which, survival rate is only 8%. The primary reason for this being relatively slow response time of emergency services.

Drone logistics and transportation helps to improve the security of both individuals and assets by offering persistent surveillance coverage of the wide-ranging transport network and fast-response when a safety and security- related occurrence is detected and in locations and areas which are difficult to reach with existing security methods and resources.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone logistics and transportation market on the basis of type, application, operation mode, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Freight Drones Ambulance Drones Passenger Drones

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Shipping Warehousing Infrastructure Inspection Security Surveillance Others

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Remotely Operated Semi-Autonomous Autonomous

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Military Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



