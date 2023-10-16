United States Cattle & Hog Wholesaling Industry Report 2023: Competitive Landscape, Industry Performance, Operating Conditions, Key Statistics

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cattle & Hog Wholesaling in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

Revenue has dramatically, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% to $15.1 billion over five years to 2023. With red meat prices continuing to grow, revenue is anticipated to grow an additional 16.8% in 2023.

The Cattle and Hog Wholesaling industry's performance is largely driven by fluctuations in the price of red meat, which has increased substantially along with growth in per capita pork consumption. The COVID-19 pandemic combined with drought to limit industries involved in beef production. In 2021 alone, the price of red meat jumped 21.1% as drought conditions lowered herd numbers and increased the price of feed.

Establishments in this industry primarily wholesale livestock. Cattle, swine, sheep and goats are included, but horses and mules are excluded. Wholesalers may purchase livestock from feedlots, breeders or other ranchers and then sell to slaughterhouses, other feedlots and breeders and livestock buyers.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Smithfield Foods Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93xcrh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.