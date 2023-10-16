Global Geosynthetics Market Size to Reach USD 18.26 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario:

The global geosynthetics market size reached USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Drivers:

Continual construction and expansion of road and railway networks in various countries across the globe, rapid urbanization in developing countries, as well as increasing usage of geosynthetics in such projects are key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Geosynthetics are widely utilized for filtration in road construction work in developed countries. Geosynthetics are currently also being used more extensively for erosion control, roadside draining, and soil stability beneath retaining walls. Sustained developments in both buildings and non-building construction activities and projects is also expected to continue to boost demand for geosynthetics in non-transportation construction activities since these can lower the cost of maintenance and extend the lifespan of facilities.

Restraints:

Cost and availability of raw materials are crucial factors that influence the price of geosynthetic products. Majority of geosynthetic raw materials including polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC are vulnerable to crude oil price volatility. Cost of raw materials used in the production of geosynthetics is directly affected by the price of crude oil, which is expected to hamper market growth to some extent over the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

The global geosynthetics market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% and market size to increase from USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 to USD 18.26 Billion in 2032. Robust market revenue growth is attributable to increased infrastructure investments and societal concerns about waste management enhancements and deployment of more effective materials and solutions. Increasing global population and rapid urbanization are also key factors expected to propel market growth further over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global construction sector has been disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, with projects getting halted owing to lockdowns, resulting in a lack of workforce, limited availability of raw materials, supply disruptions, and temporary closures of construction projects. Businesses have reported a decline in demand for newer workspaces, stores, and other facilities, resulting in a revenue reduction. The construction industry in the United States was significantly affected by a shortage of raw materials, since imports from other countries, including China, were limited as a result of the pandemic.

Current Trends and Innovations:

As mining firms continue to realize the economical and technological benefits of using geosynthetics, usage of geosynthetics in mining operations continues to rise as more contractors shift to deploying this solution in various countries each year. Highly efficient barriers, space-saving, and stronger access roads have been made possible by deploying geosynthetics solutions. Increasing usage of geosynthetics in mining operations is expected to continue to boost market growth in the near future.

Geographical Outlook:

Europe is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period as a result of rising awareness about environmentally friendly construction. Infrastructural development in Europe is expected to be boosted by rising demand for more affordable homes, increasing housing projects, and need for expansion into urban areas. The need for infrastructure improvements has increased as environmental considerations and awareness of increasing carbon emissions have grown significantly in the recent past. Governments in various countries have taken steps to support green construction, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in Europe.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 9.44 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 18.26 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in Million Square Meter, Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Material, Function, Application, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Berry Global, Inc., Agru America, Inc., Solmax International Inc., Officine Maccaferri SpA, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Low & Bonar plc, Propex Operating Company LLC, Tensar International Corporation, and HUESKER Group Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global geosynthetics market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for majority market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective geosynthetics. Some major players operating in the geosynthetics market are:

Berry Global, Inc.

Agru America, Inc.

Solmax International Inc.

Officine Maccaferri SpA

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

Low & Bonar plc

Propex Operating Company LLC

Tensar International Corporation

HUESKER Group

Strategic Development

In June 2021, TenCate Geosynthetics was acquired by Solmax International Inc. Solmax's geosynthetics products will now completely satisfy the demands of both containment and infrastructure applications, owing to the acquisition of TenCate Geosynthetics. Additionally, this acquisition will also strengthen the market position of Solmax.

Emergen Research has segmented the global geosynthetics on the basis of type, material, functions, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Geogrids Geotextiles Geonets Geomembranes Geofoam Others

Material Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyester PVC Others

Function Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Separation Filtration Drainage Reinforcement Protection (Cushion) Barrier/Containment Erosion Control

Application Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Water Management Waste Management Civil Construction Transportation Infrastructure Others

Regional Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



