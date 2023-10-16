365 Days of Giveaways: JTV® Announces Its Largest Ever Sweepstakes to Celebrate ‘30 Years of Jewelry Love’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today is proud to announce it is giving away approximately $500,000 in prizes over the year in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary. The retailer’s largest ever sweepstakes includes daily instant winners, three $10,000 Brilliant Cash™ giveaways each month and the chance at the trips of a lifetime. Jewelry lovers across the country will have the opportunity to participate in JTV’s full year of giveaways live on-air, online, and on social media.

JTV was founded with the mission of opening the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone, and since 1993, has grown to be a global business and leading retailer. The company is looking back on 30 successful years by gifting the customers who have trusted JTV to deliver extraordinary jewelry at extraordinary prices from the beginning. The year-long sweepstakes will award multiple instant prize winners each day, three $10,000 Brilliant Cash™ winners each month, and a quarterly trip winner with exciting locations like Napa Valley, an Alaskan cruise, a Caribbean cruise, and Europe.

“It is a pleasure to reflect on 30 incredible years of JTV and think of the beautiful jewelry we’ve shared, the brands we’ve built and nurtured, our brilliant teammates, and our partners from around the world,” said Tim Matthews, President and CEO of JTV. “We attribute our company’s success to the support of our loyal customers. We’re endlessly grateful for the love they’ve shown JTV and delighted to welcome this milestone with our largest ever giveaway. We look ahead to the next 30 years with excitement and a clear vision.”

Now through October 16, 2024, anyone over the age of 21 that lives within the U.S. can enter to win once per day, every day at jtv.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary, and daily entries will qualify participants for the current drawing period and the grand prize trip drawing, as well as the chance to win prizes instantly. Additional entries may be earned by sharing the sweepstakes on social media. Employees and immediate family or household members of the parent company of JTV, America’s Collectibles Network, Inc., are not eligible to enter the sweepstakes.

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence.

