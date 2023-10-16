Mashed Potatoes Market Driven by Diverse Factors, Explored in Comprehensive Research Study

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mashed Potatoes Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mashed potatoes market, valued at US$3,123.46 million in 2021, is set to witness impressive growth with a projected CAGR of 6.49% over the forecast period.

By 2028, the market is anticipated to reach a staggering US$4,850.83 million, driven by various factors and analyzed comprehensively in a recent research study.

This comprehensive report on the mashed potatoes market delves into various segments, including application, form, distribution channel, and geography. It provides key insights into the market's driving forces and challenges. Furthermore, the report employs Porter's five forces model to offer a thorough analysis of the market. Additionally, an industry value chain analysis identifies the companies involved in different processes, contributing to various sectors.

The study also offers in-depth information on market development, trends, and industry policies and regulations influencing the mashed potatoes market. Stakeholders will gain a better understanding of the market's regulatory framework and key factors shaping the market environment.

This report is a vital resource for executives and stakeholders seeking crucial market information. The report not only examines the competitive landscape but also outlines strategies of key market players, categorizing them into four quadrants: leader, follower, challenger, and niche.

Key Highlights of the Mashed Potatoes Market Report:

Market data tables and charts

Market outlook featuring sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's and industry value chain analysis

Market assessment by application: food ingredient and food product.

Detailed market trends, analysis, and graphical representation by form: powder and solid.

In-depth analysis of distribution channels: foodservice and retail.

A comprehensive view of the demand for mashed potatoes market solutions/services across different geographies: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Food Ingredient

Food Product

Snacks

Culinary

By Form:

Powder

Solid

By Distribution Channel:

Foodservice

Retail

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Others)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Others)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3123.46 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4850.83 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uukbzq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment