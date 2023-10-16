Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market Size to Reach USD 2.53 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario:

The global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design software market size reached USD 1.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for PCB design software in the consumer electronics industry is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Drivers:

Increasing need to save time and production costs of various electronics component and devices and equipment etc. are expected to drive demand for PCB design software over the forecast period. PCB design software is rapidly being used making circuit board designs in the electronics and telecommunication industry. This is primarily because it has high efficiency and the ability to minimise design errors, thereby, lowering entire production costs.

Restraints:

Availability of open-source PCB design software is a primary factor expected to restrain market growth. Increasing use of pirated software is a threat to market growth. As a result, strict market implementations are made to restrict the usage of such software. Though PCB design software provide benefits, including ease of deployment and time saving, security problems appear if cloud-based deployment approaches are utilized.

Growth Projections:

Global PCB design software market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% and increase from USD 1.15 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.94 Billion in 2028. Increasing need to reduce PCB production costs is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted every industry globally. The PCB design software market was also affected by disruptions in the supply chain of hardware for computer systems. Limitation in terms of workforce also affected market growth to a significant extent. COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the work culture of major segments including education sector, and transportation and consumer electronics industries among others.

Current Trends and Innovations:

On-premise deployment of PCB design software preferred across majority of industries and sectors nowadays rather than On-cloud deployment. On-cloud deployment is more productive and cost-effective. Need for accessing data from remote locations is driving demand for cloud-based PCB design software, which are used by end users.

Geographical Outlook:

Europe market is expected to register major revenue growth over the forecast period. Presence of major players such as Siemens AG, Altium Limited, and Novarm Limited (DipTrace) in countries in the region is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the Europe market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 1.15 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.9% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 2.53 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, deployment, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., ANSYS Inc., Altium Limited, National Instruments Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Zuken.Inc, Novarm Limited (DipTrace), Mentor Graphics Inc., and WestDev Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global PCB design software market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more efficient and advanced PCB design software. Companies included in the global PCB design software market are:

Autodesk Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Altium Limited

National Instruments Corporation

Synopsys Inc.

Zuken.Inc

Novarm Limited (DipTrace)

Mentor Graphics Inc.

WestDev Ltd.

Strategic Development

In May 2021, National Instruments Corporation (NIC) acquired MonoDrive. This acquisition will accelerate autonomous vehicle development across the globe. Along with the acquisition, NIC also entered into strategic collaboration with ANSYS Inc. to address advanced simulation requirements. This inclusion of ANSYS Inc. with National Instruments Corporation will boost innovation and development processes.

In May 2021, ANSYS Inc. acquired Phoenix Integration Inc. The company offers model simulation, process automation, visualization, and data management services. This acquisition will drive demand for software among electronics manufacturers and will boost market growth.

In September 2021, Synopsys Inc. acquired Bistel Inc. This acquisition will enable Synopsys to expand its industry-leading processes with real-time, adaptive intelligence capability required for the industry. In addition, acquisition of Bistel will not only improve manufacturing quality and efficiency, but will also add a group of expertise engineers to accelerate research and development using real time predictive analysis.

In January 2021, Cadence Design Systems Inc. acquired NUMECA Inc. to expand capabilities in system analysis with computational fluid dynamics that will expand its simulation portfolio. The acquisition will offer design and visualization software for acoustic analysis, optimization, physical models, and grid generation algorithms.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design software market on the basis of type, deployment, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Schematic Capture PCB Layout

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) On-premise On-cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Education & Research Industrial Automation & Control Healthcare Aerospace & Defense Semiconductors Telecommunications Consumer Electronics Transportation



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



