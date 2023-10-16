VIVOPOWER ANNOUNCES CESSATION OF FURTHER SALES OF SHARES UNDER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR, the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has resolved not to provide further notices for the Company to sell ordinary shares to White Lion Capital LLC (“White Lion”) pursuant to the Ordinary Share Purchase Agreement signed on October 6, 2023 (the “Purchase Agreement”). Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, upon receipt of purchase notices from the Company, White Lion is obligated to purchase up to $2,300,000 in ordinary shares (the “Commitment Amount”) from time to time until the earlier of (i) December 23, 2023 or (ii) the date on which White Lion has purchased ordinary shares in an amount equal to the Commitment Amount. As of October 16, 2023, White Lion had purchased an aggregate of 50,000 ordinary shares pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.



The shares to be issued and sold to White Lion under the Purchase Agreement were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-251304) (the “Registration Statement”), previously filed and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2020, the base prospectus filed as part of the Registration Statement, and the prospectus supplement dated October 6, 2023 (the “Prospectus Supplement”).

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, battery and microgrids, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

Forward-Looking Statements

