Global Methanol Industry Report 2023-2028 - Focus on Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME, Biodiesel

The global Methanol market is expected to grow from USD 30.9 billion in 2023 to USD 38.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The methanol market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for methanol across various derivative industries such as formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, and gasoline. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the market, including segmentation based on derivatives, sub-derivatives, end-use applications, and regional analysis.

One of the key growth regions is the Asia Pacific, with China being a significant consumer of methanol due to rapid industrialization, infrastructure expansion, and a thriving chemical industry.

The report also profiles major players in the methanol market, such as Methanex Corporation, HELM Proman Methanol AG, SABIC, Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited, Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC), Celanese Corporation, and BASF SE, providing an in-depth assessment of their market shares and core competencies.

Furthermore, it offers a comprehensive analysis of competitive developments, including acquisitions, agreements, investments, mergers, product launches, and partnerships. The report highlights key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the methanol market's future, as well as insights into product development, innovation, market development, and diversification strategies.

Overall, this report serves as an invaluable resource for industry stakeholders seeking a deeper understanding of the dynamic methanol market.

By feedstock, the coal segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028

Based on feedstock, the coal is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. For large scale methanol production, coal can be one of the sustainable raw materials. The easy availability and low cost are another factors that are driving the coal feedstock demand.

By derivative, the MTO/MTP segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028

Based on derivative, the MTO/MTP is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The demand of olefins is increasing in petrochemical industry.

MTO is used to manufacture olefins thus the demand for MTO plants is also increasing in countries such as China. Propylene production is the main goal of the MTP process, a particular variation of the MTO process. It includes the same procedures as the MTO method for converting methanol into propylene.

By sub derivative, the olefins segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028

Based on sub derivative, the olefins is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. In the construction industry there is high demand of olefins.

The production of chemical and polymer products such as plastic, detergent, glue, rubber, and food packaging extensively uses olefins as a raw material. By using methanol as a feedstock rather than conventional fossil fuel-based sources, the MTO and MTP processes offer other ways to produce olefins.

By end-use industry, the solvent segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028

Based on end-use industry, the solvent is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Due to the significant growth in the construction industry, Asia Pacific dominates the methanol market in the solvents end-use industry segment.

Methanol is frequently used as a solvent in laboratories for numerous analytical and research reasons. Methanol is frequently used in the laboratory because of its affordability and compatibility with numerous analytical procedures.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 464 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

