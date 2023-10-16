Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market Size to Reach USD 29.15 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario:

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady advancements of hardware components in order to process big data and perform complex computations for better decision making using AI is expected to drive market revenue growth in the coming years.

Drivers:

Adoption of AI-enabled technologies is increasing at a rapid pace, owing to various benefits including capability to operate unmanned military vehicles and conduct remote reconnaissance and surveillance. Additionally, modification of existing technologies by integrating with AI for military purposes has increased demand for specialized hardware components such as AI chips, which are more efficient and can perform complex tasks faster than ordinary processors. This will in turn, boost demand for specialized microprocessors used to run complex AI algorithms.

Access FREE Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/834

Restraints:

Error in decision-making during critical combat situations is a major restraint to revenue growth of the AI in military market. Poor quality data may also affect the performance of an AI algorithm and require more research & development for data collection. This has been the prime concern restraining growth of the AI in military market.

Growth Projections:

The global AI in military market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.4% from USD 6.50 billion in 2020 to USD 29.15 billion in 2032. Increasing adoption of AI technology to modernize military has been driving demand for specialized hardware components such as AI chips, which in turn, is expected to augment market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about multiple challenges for the global market, which have been limiting growth of the AI in military market. There was a drop in demand for AI in military, as resources were directed towards containing the pandemic globally. But, traction is expected to continue gradually over the next five years.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Integration of AI and Machine Learning (ML) with current military technology is a key factor boosting demand for hardware component such as AI chips. These chips can process big data efficiently and perform complex operations faster than normal processors.

Geographical Outlook:

North America accounted for a relatively larger revenue share than other regions in the global market in 2020. A key factor contributing to revenue growth is increasing adoption of AI-based solutions for military purposes, which is propelled by innovation and development of powerful, specialized hardware components that can facilitate faster processing.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/834

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 6.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 13.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 29.15 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Offering, application, platform, technology, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Lockheed Martin Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation., BAE Systems, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation., Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics Corporation, Textron Inc., SparkCognition Government Systems, Arkray, Inc., and Leidos Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

























































Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global AI in military market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized companies accounting for majority market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective AI solutions for military application. Some major companies included in the AI in military market report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation.

BAE Systems, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Raytheon Technologies

General Dynamics Corporation

Textron Inc.

SparkCognition Government Systems

Arkray, Inc.

Leidos Inc.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/834

Strategic Development

In April 2021, NVIDIA Corporation announced a highly specialized processor called Grace that can perform 10 times faster, analyze vast datasets, and train advanced NLP models. The processor can work with large neural network workload and will be installed in NVIDIA products from 2023.

In February 2021, Northrop Grumman Corporation invested in Deepwave Digital to develop solutions which will enable it to process data much closer to the point of collection. It plans to incorporate AI solutions in satellites and aircrafts, which would allow data processing immediately after collection.

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-market

Emergen Research has segmented global AI in military market on the basis of offering, platform, application, technology, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Software Artificial Intelligence Solutions Cloud On-Premises Artificial Intelligence Platforms Hardware Processor Network Memory Services Software assistance Upgradation & Maintenance Deployment & Integration



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Land Autonomous Combat Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicle Autonomous Combat Robots Sea Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Anti-Missile Technology Ship Navigation Systems Air Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Aircraft Maintenance Cognitive Electronic Warfare Space Satellite Data Processing Intelligent Navigation Systems AI Assistant Robots Space Exploration



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Reconnaissance and Intelligence gathering Surveillance and Counterinsurgency Information Processing Cyber Security Threat Analysis



Warfare Simulation



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Machine Learning Deep Learning Computer Vision Smart Quantum Technology Natural Language Processing



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Mobile Satellite Services Market , By Access Type (Land, Maritime, Aeronautical), By Service Type (Video Service, Voice Service, Data Service, Tracking and Monitoring Service), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

C4ISR Systems Market By Application (Command and Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (Products, Services), End Users (Army, Air force, Navy, Defense Intelligence, Commercial Services), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

C5ISR Systems Market By Application (Command and Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber Defense, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (Products, Services), End Users (Army, Air force, Navy, Defense Intelligence, Commercial Services), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market By Application (Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Cyber Security, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Intelligence & Data Warfare, Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (Products, Services), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, IoT, Wearable Devices), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Video Surveillance Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Customer Type (B2B, B2C), By Application (Public Facility, Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Military & Defense, Infrastructure), By System, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Artificial Intelligence in Military Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights