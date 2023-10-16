Rotary Mowers Market To Reach a Positive CAGR By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the global rotary mowers market is expected to value at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2032.

A rotary mower uses rotating blades to cut vegetation and operates by rapidly striking grass with a rotary mechanism. A small engine is mounted on the equipment, and they come in two types, two-stroke mowers, and four-stroke mowers, which are easy to maintain and great for smaller lawns that are noiseless and free of emissions. These can be used for thicker and taller grass, making them suitable for more extensive lawns and grounds.

The simple build of these mowers reduces manufacturing costs and ultimately benefits consumers by offering more affordable prices. As the demand for lawn maintenance and upkeep continues to rise, these mowers are becoming increasingly popular in residential settings and agricultural practices. Occasionally, reel mowers offer their ability to provide cuts and work better on shorter grass. Rotary mowers remain optimal for those maintaining large sports grounds or participating in agricultural activities. These mowers are cost-effective to purchase and require less frequent mowing than other options.

Segmentation Overview:

The global rotary mowers market has been segmented into type, end-user, and region. Based on the types, the rotary mowers are segmented as cordless rotary mowers, electric rotary mowers, and petrol-powered rotary mowers. Electric rotary mowers currently dominate with a high market share for rotary mowers. North America dominates the rotary mower market, largely due to the popularity of lawn maintenance in the United States. Also, in the U.S. rotary mowers are preferred for residential purposes due to their ease of use and safety.

Rotary Mowers Market Report Highlights:

The global rotary mowers market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2032.

The high global demand for agricultural equipment is accountable for the market growth.

By type, the electric rotary mowers dominated with a high market share in 2022. They are particularly well-suited for small to medium-sized gardens and lawns, making them popular among households.

Rotary mowers are popular for residential purposes due to their ease of use and easily cleanable blades. In addition, their versatility in navigating various terrain types and lane styles positions them as a top choice among mower options.

Some prominent players in the rotary mowers market report include Shandong Sanshan Huawo Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haven Steel Products Inc., Munson Machinery Company Inc., MB Crusher, Keith Huber Corporation, Changzhou Qianyi Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., Gaomi Guanriyu Machinery Co. Ltd., Bush Whacker, Reed Manufacturing Co., Woods Equipment Company, The Toro Company, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, the Groundmaster e3200 is a new rotary mower from The Toro Company, ideal for maintaining golf courses. This battery-powered mower is equipped with Toro's Hypercell Battery Technology, which helps it cover larger distances and increases its reliability and longevity.

In 2022, the Woods Equipment Company, a top producer of precise cutting and farming tractor attachments, is expanding its range of products to include commercial finish mowers under its Turf Batwing brand.

Rotary Mowers Market Segmentation:

By Type: Cordless rotary mower, electric rotary mower, petrol-powered rotary mower.

By End-user: Residential, Commercial.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

