$27 Billion Water Recycle and Reuse Markets: Analysis by Equipment, Capacity, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

The global water recycle and reuse market is projected to reach USD 27 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8%
This market report divides the water recycle and reuse market into segments based on equipment, capacity, end-use industry, and region. It provides estimations of the market's total value across different regions.
A comprehensive analysis of major industry players has been conducted to offer insights into their business profiles, products, services, key strategies, recent product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions related to the water recycle and reuse market.
The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of brine concentration technology in various chemical processing applications. Moreover, the mining industry generates substantial wastewater, necessitating proper treatment before disposal to mitigate environmental impacts. Brine concentration technology plays a crucial role in wastewater treatment, extracting valuable metals and dissolved solids to minimize waste generation.
Water scarcity poses a significant challenge for numerous countries in the Asia-Pacific region. With a rising population and urban expansion, the demand for freshwater resources has surged. Consequently, there is growing recognition of the importance of water recycling and reuse as a viable solution to conserve water resources. By treating and reusing wastewater, countries in the region can ease the strain on freshwater sources and ensure a sustainable water supply.
Prominent market players include Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), and Melbourne Water (Australia).
Machinery by equipment accounts for the second-largest market share in 2022
Machinery plays a crucial role in water recycling processes, facilitating the movement, treatment, and management of water. The Machinery serve the purpose of circulating, recirculating, pumping, and conveyance of feed water, brine water, distillates, condensates, and desalinated water.
Pumps, Motors, Evaporators, Blowers and aerators, these are some of the key machinery and equipment commonly used in water recycling processes. Companies such as Veolia Water Technologies and IDE Technologies are using this technology, increasing market demand.
100,000 and above is expected to be the second-fastest growing Capacity type for water recycle and reuse market during the forecast period, in terms of value
A water treatment plant with a capacity exceeding 100,000 above liters serves critical purposes in meeting the water demands of large-scale applications.
Furthermore, these high-capacity water treatment plants find extensive use in industrial sectors that require significant volumes of water for their operations. Large-scale agricultural irrigation is another application that benefits from water treatment plants with capacities above 100,000 liters. These are the driving factors for the growing demand.
