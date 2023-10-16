$27 Billion Water Recycle and Reuse Markets: Analysis by Equipment, Capacity, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Equipment, Capacity, End-use, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water recycle and reuse market is projected to reach USD 27 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8%

This market report divides the water recycle and reuse market into segments based on equipment, capacity, end-use industry, and region. It provides estimations of the market's total value across different regions.

A comprehensive analysis of major industry players has been conducted to offer insights into their business profiles, products, services, key strategies, recent product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions related to the water recycle and reuse market.

The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of brine concentration technology in various chemical processing applications. Moreover, the mining industry generates substantial wastewater, necessitating proper treatment before disposal to mitigate environmental impacts. Brine concentration technology plays a crucial role in wastewater treatment, extracting valuable metals and dissolved solids to minimize waste generation.

Water scarcity poses a significant challenge for numerous countries in the Asia-Pacific region. With a rising population and urban expansion, the demand for freshwater resources has surged. Consequently, there is growing recognition of the importance of water recycling and reuse as a viable solution to conserve water resources. By treating and reusing wastewater, countries in the region can ease the strain on freshwater sources and ensure a sustainable water supply.

Prominent market players include Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), and Melbourne Water (Australia).

Machinery by equipment accounts for the second-largest market share in 2022

Machinery plays a crucial role in water recycling processes, facilitating the movement, treatment, and management of water. The Machinery serve the purpose of circulating, recirculating, pumping, and conveyance of feed water, brine water, distillates, condensates, and desalinated water.

Pumps, Motors, Evaporators, Blowers and aerators, these are some of the key machinery and equipment commonly used in water recycling processes. Companies such as Veolia Water Technologies and IDE Technologies are using this technology, increasing market demand.

100,000 and above is expected to be the second-fastest growing Capacity type for water recycle and reuse market during the forecast period, in terms of value

A water treatment plant with a capacity exceeding 100,000 above liters serves critical purposes in meeting the water demands of large-scale applications.

Furthermore, these high-capacity water treatment plants find extensive use in industrial sectors that require significant volumes of water for their operations. Large-scale agricultural irrigation is another application that benefits from water treatment plants with capacities above 100,000 liters. These are the driving factors for the growing demand.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growth in Industrial Sector Driving Market During Forecast Period

Middle East & Africa to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Above 100,000 Liters Capacity Segment to Account for Largest Share

Industrial Segment Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

Filtration Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

China Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Water Scarcity

Increasing Awareness About Environmental Issues

Regulatory Requirements

Innovation in Water Treatment Technologies

Restraints

Health and Safety Concerns

Opportunities

Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization

Challenges

High Cost of Installation of Water Recycling Equipment

Maintaining Quality of Recycled Water

Company Profiles

Key Players

Veolia Water Technologies

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies

Fluence Corporation Limited

Dow Chemical Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Siemens Energy

Alfa Laval

Melbourne Water

Other Key Players

Aquaventure Holdings

Xylem Inc.

American Water Works Association

Ion Exchange India Private Ltd.

Industrial Water Equipment Ltd.

Meco Corporation

Deloach Industries Inc.

Macdermid Performance Solutions

Praj Industries

Processpro

Samco Technologies Inc.

Hiflux Limited

Aquatech International LLC

Nexus Waters

Aqua-Serv Engineers Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inzo4n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment