Global Organic Electronics Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Focus on Immersive Display, Quantum Dot-Oled, Flexible and Foldable Display, Micro-Led, E-Paper Technology, & Projection Technology

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Electronics Market by Material (Semiconductor, Conductive, Dielectric, Substrate), Application (Display, Lighting, Solar Cells), End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic electronics market is projected to grow from USD 59.9 billion in 2023 to USD 142.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.9%

The organic electronics market report categorizes and predicts its size in terms of value based on several factors, including region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), material (semiconductor, conductive, dielectric, substrate), application (display, lighting, solar cells, system components, other), and end user (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, energy, aerospace & defense, others).

The North American organic electronics market is expected to undergo substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by various key factors. North America, particularly the United States, places a strong emphasis on technological progress and innovation in the field of organic electronics.

The region is home to leading companies, research institutions, and academic organizations that actively contribute to the development of organic electronic technologies. These advancements stimulate market growth by introducing novel and improved products and solutions. Moreover, North America attracts substantial investments in the organic electronics sector, supported by government initiatives and private funding. These investments propel the development of new technologies and market expansion.

Furthermore, the region boasts a well-established consumer electronics market with a high demand for advanced and energy-efficient devices, further boosting the organic electronics sector. In sum, the favorable environment for research, investments, and market demand positions North America for significant growth in the organic electronics market in the foreseeable future.

The increasing demand for organic electronic devices such as OLED displays, solar cells, and transistors is a primary driver of market growth. These devices offer distinct advantages, including energy efficiency, flexibility, and lightweight design, contributing to their growing popularity. Additionally, the expanding adoption of organic electronics across various applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare, fuels the overall growth of the market.

Within the consumer electronics sector, organic electronics find applications in smartphones, televisions, wearable devices, and smart gadgets. The automotive industry also utilizes organic electronics for interior lighting, displays, and energy-efficient systems.

Moreover, the healthcare industry benefits from organic electronics in medical devices, sensors, and implantable electronics. The versatility and advantages of organic electronic devices, combined with their adoption across diverse industries, drive the overall growth of the market.

Key players in the organic electronics market include Merck KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), DuPont (US), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Display (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Universal Display Corporation (US).

The conductive material is expected to hold a significant market share in the overall organic electronics market

During the forecast period, the conductive material segment of the organic electronics market is projected to hold a substantial market share. Conductive materials play a critical role in organic electronics, enabling the flow of electrical current within devices.

These materials are typically based on organic compounds, such as conducting polymers, and carbon-based materials, like graphene and carbon nanotubes. The significant market share of the conductive material segment can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, conductive materials advancements have improved conductivity, stability, and processability, making them suitable for various applications.

Secondly, the demand for flexible and wearable electronic devices, which often require conductive materials with excellent flexibility and stretchability, has contributed to the growth of this segment. Moreover, the increasing adoption of organic electronic devices in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries has driven the demand for conductive materials.

The lighting application is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period

The lighting application is experiencing a notable growth rate within the organic electronics market. The increasing adoption of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) for lighting purposes has contributed to this growth.

OLED lighting offers several advantages over traditional lighting technologies, such as high energy efficiency, flexibility, and the ability to create thin and lightweight designs. These features have garnered interest in various industries, including commercial, residential, and automotive, driving the demand for OLED lighting solutions.

Additionally, OLED lighting offers the potential for unique and customizable lighting designs, further fueling its growth in architectural and decorative lighting applications. As a result, the lighting application within the organic electronics market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $59.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $142.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Organic Electronics from Display Manufacturers

Semiconductor Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2028

Display Segment to Witness Highest Growth from 2023 to 2028

Sensor Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Consumer Electronics Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Organic Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific to Witness High Growth from 2023 to 2028

Case Study Analysis

Sycuan Casino Resort Deployed Samsung's Digital Displays to Increase Revenue by Promoting Timely and Relevant Messages

Sony Helped Sciement Enhance Visualization of Congenital Heart Defects, Cerebral Aneurysms, and Complex Blood Vessels

Panasonic Helped Amu Plaza Kumamoto Provide Timely Information to Customers

Samsung Helped Burt Brothers Enhance Visual Experience of Customers

Sharp Installed New Display Solution at Eurolacke's Office Space to Create Modern Look

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Applications of Organic Light-Emitting Diode Displays

Growing Demand for Flexible and Lightweight Electronic Devices

Rising Demand for Displays in Automotive and Healthcare Industries

Growing Demand for Interactive Displays in Various Applications

Restraints

Lower Market Penetration Than Traditional Inorganic Electronics

Deployment of Widescreen Alternatives Such as Projectors and Screenless Displays and Emergence of New Display Concepts

Opportunities

Widening Application Scope in Consumer Electronics Industry

Increasing Applications of Micro- and Mini-Led Technologies

Combination of Organic Electronics with Innovative Technologies

Challenges

Competition from Traditional Electronic Technologies

High Cost Associated with New Display Technology-Based Products

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price (ASP) of Oled Display Panels

Average Selling Price (ASP) of Oled Display-Based Products Offered by Three Key Players

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Technology Analysis

Immersive Display

Quantum Dot-Oled

Flexible and Foldable Display

Micro-Led

E-Paper Technology

Projection Technology

Company Profiles

Key Players

Merck KGaA

Basf Se

Covestro Ag

Dupont

Lg Display Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Auo Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Samsung Display

Universal Display Corporation

Other Players

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Novaled GmbH

Evonik Industries Ag

Heliatek

Polyic

Agc Inc.

Cynora GmbH

Plastic Logic

Visionox Company

Tcl China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Panasonic

Boe Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Boe)

Applied Materials, Inc.

Japan Display Inc.

Truly International Holdings Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9c20u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.