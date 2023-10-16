Astra Energy Inc. Affiliate Astra Global Solutions, Inc. and Partner Inti Global Dominicana, S.R.L. Secure a 25-Year Concession for Organic Waste in Dominican Republic

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its affiliate, Astra Global Solutions, Inc. (“AGS”), has partnered with Inti Global Dominicana, S.R.L. (“Inti”) to secure the Dominican Republic National Coconut Program (“the Program”). The Program is an initiative to plant new hybrid coconut trees throughout the country to greatly enhance coconut production, in addition to creating a solution for tackling the remediation of legacy and new tree waste created.

AGS and Inti are providing the solution and have secured a 25-year concession agreement with the Dominican Republic Ministry of Agriculture to bring its book of disruptive waste processing and conversion technology to the country to process over 150,000 hectares of coconut, palm, cacao and tree waste through the Program into valuable commodities such as sustainable aviation fuel, biodiesel, organic cooking briquettes, organic activated biochar, herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizer derived from wood vinegar production.

"We are excited to have secured this position and to get started on this great adventure. Our partnership with Astra Global Solutions in bringing their book of waste processing and conversion technology to the Dominican Republic will serve as a valuable model for turning waste into viable commodities for the benefit of the countries we serve and all the Caribbean," said Andrew Keesee, president of Inti Global Dominicana.

Astra will benefit from its relationship with AGS as it advances business development activities in various regions around the world. Astra's subsidiary Regreen Technologies Inc. has licensed the territory to AGS for the Regreen Waste to Energy System and will provide the equipment.

"We are excited to work with Inti Global Domincana and Astra to remediate the agricultural waste problem while providing jobs, cleaning the local environment, and producing valuable commodities that will positively impact the Dominican Republic’s GDP and the health and welfare of its citizens," stated Douglas D. Hampton, president and CEO of Astra Global Solutions, Inc.

About Inti Global Dominicana

Inti Global Dominicana, S.R.L., a subsidiary of Inti Global Peru, S.A.C., was formed in 2022 to tackle agricultural and municipal solid waste in the Dominican Republic, specifically working with the Ministry of Agriculture in the Dominican Republic to address the coconut production and waste remediation in the country.

Inti Global Dominicana’s corporate mission is to bring innovative and sustainable technologies to the country that utilize their own natural resources to improve the environment, create domestic economic independence, and provide opportunities for the betterment of its citizens.

For more information on Astra Global Dominicana, S.R.L., visit the Company’s website at www.intiglobalperu.com.

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.



Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company’s investors.



Its goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.



For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.astraenergyinc.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various factors, including the Company’s ability to change its direction, its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

