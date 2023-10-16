LeapCharger Commences Product and Brand Recognition Marketing Awareness Campaign

CARSON CITY, NV, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle charging company with a ground-breaking, disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce that it has launched a marketing and advertising initiative aimed at creating brand recognition and product awareness.



In furtherance of the Company’s marketing campaign, LeapCharger has retained Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink Marketing") to provide investor relations outreach services in an effort to increase public awareness about the Company, and, more specifically, its products and services. Think Ink Marketing is a marketing firm based in California providing its customers with a wide range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail services. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, the company helps its clients reach a large network of the investing community. The Company has paid a fee of approximately $45,000 as of the date of this release for the services of Think Ink Marketing, and additional funds are expected to be paid as necessary. The Company will not, at any point, issue any of its securities to Think Ink Marketing as compensation for any of its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, and as confirmed by Think Ink Marketing, including its officers, directors and affiliated parties, Think Ink Marketing does not own any securities of the Company and will continue to maintain an arm’s length relationship with the Company.

Think Ink Marketing has, and shall continue to, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to LeapCharger’s business, products and services. The promotional activity undertaken by Think Ink Marketing shall occur, at least initially, via https://markettactic.com/leapcharger-an-innovative-leader-in-the-fast-growing-ev-charging-sector/5547517/ , and at times by email and other social media, all of which are expected to be hosted on, or sponsored by, www.markettactic.com .

“Think Ink Marketing is a well-known and respected marketing firm, and we are confident that they will help us gain the requisite branding we require to become a household name. Developing our brand across the Middle East, Europe and North America is a critical component to the success of our overall business plan,” believes Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. “As we get ready to strategically place our first charging stations in Dubai, Think Ink Marketing’s efforts will be invaluable in growing our brand recognition and becoming synonymous with EV charging,” concluded Vijayakumar.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

