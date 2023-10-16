Micas Networks Partners with EPS Global to Deliver High-Performance, Scalable Open Network Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micas Networks (Micas), an inventive open networking solutions provider, today kicked off its global channel program by signing a distribution agreement with EPS Global. A value-added distributor, EPS Global is known for its expertise in open and traditional networking solutions, supporting service providers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company launch where Micas announced its charter to develop and deliver open networking switching products specifically tailored to meet the unique demands of data center environments.

Focused on delivering network technology that is agile, reliable and cost-effective, Micas delivers a full portfolio of open networking switches for edge, core and cloud deployments. The company’s open networking products include whitebox switches that are powered by the flexible and robust SONiC network operating system, enabling enhanced customization and scalability. EPS Global brings strong technical expertise and a focus on SONiC-specific hardware, software and services.

“EPS Global is a highly collaborative distributor that brings strong technical competence to the table,” said Don Evans, senior director, channel sales for Micas Networks. “The new partnership will enable us to meet the growing demand for open networking products and services worldwide. We have many synergies with EPS Global and will leverage their networking centric focus and their value-added software and services.”

The opportunity for open networking solutions is increasing every day. The need for high-speed connectivity and the growing adoption of cloud-based services, data center expansion and the escalated demands of AI/ML workloads is pushing networks to their limits.

Micas is rolling out a go-to-market strategy that aims to align with systems integrators and value-added resellers who are catering to the needs of their data center customers, providing robust, timely solutions and exceptional customer experiences. Evans emphasized, “Our commitment lies in providing the products and resources needed to produce win-win outcomes for partners and their customers, building a foundation of trust and repeat sales.”

“We select leading-edge strategic partners whose products and services are pioneering in their fields,” said Chris Curley, vice president of sales, Americas at EPS Global. “Micas fits our partner blueprint of innovation and excellence in the products, solutions and services that they offer. We look forward to growing the market and expanding the potential of open networks with Micas. We are pleased to add Micas to our roster of high-quality partners.”

This week at the 2023 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, Micas will demonstrate their suite of open network solutions – from whitebox to commercial switches along with a preview of next-generation switches. Micas is located at booth B8 in the San Jose Convention Center from October 17-19.

For more information, please visit https://micasnetworks.com/

About EPS Global

EPS Global was established in 1999 and is a leading value-added distributor, delivering open disaggregated network and wireless solutions to customers across EMEA, the Americas and Asia. We provide technical support, hardware configuration and bundling of solutions for hassle-free, consolidated shipments. We have local language and currency support in each of our 28 locations, and we provide stock availability from our regional distribution hubs worldwide, minimizing lead times. For more information, visit www.epsglobal.com.

About Micas Networks

Micas Networks is a leading open networking company focused on accelerating data delivery. Catering to the needs of enterprise and cloud data centers as well as hyperscalers, the company’s full portfolio of open networking products including whitebox – bare metal switches, supports various operating systems, including SONiC. Micas also offers comprehensive data center networking switch development services and custom options, leveraging R&D, engineering, and supply chain management expertise along with high-quality and capacity manufacturing capabilities.

With a customer-centric approach and strategic partnerships, Micas is taking a leading role in shaping the open networking ecosystem. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. and has offices and manufacturing facilities in Asia.

