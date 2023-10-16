Industrial Personal Protective Equipment Market worth $ 108.96 Bn by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on "Industrial Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Material, End-Use Industry, Distribution Channel, and Geography," the market size grew from US$ 66.27 Billion in 2022 to US$ 108.96 Billion by 2030; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.





Get Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006789/







Industrial Personal Protective Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

A few key players operating in the industrial personal protective equipment (PPE) market are Honeywell International Inc, Lakeland Industries Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, 3M Co, Ansell Ltd, VF Corp, Hultafors Group AB, Aramark, Kimberly-Clark Corp, and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc among others. These companies are focusing on expanding their production capabilities to meet the rising market demand for industrial personal protective equipment (PPE). Companies are constantly involved in launching innovative products with improved safety features, which is expected to provide strong growth potential in the Industrial Personal Protective Equipment market. For instance, in September 2019, Hyundai Motor Group developed a new Vest Exoskeleton (VEX), a wearable robot created to assist industrial workers working long hours in overhead environments. This VEX enhances productivity and reduces fatigue of workers by imitating the movement of human joints to boost load support and mobility. Thus, constant product launches and technological innovations boost the Industrial Personal Protective Equipment market growth.





Industrial Personal Protective Equipment Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 66.27 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 108.96 Billion in 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 232 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Material, End-Use Industry, Distribution Channel, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Honeywell International Inc, Lakeland Industries Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, 3M Co, Ansell Ltd, VF Corp, Hultafors Group AB, Aramark, Kimberly-Clark Corp, and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc





North America held the largest share of the Industrial Personal Protective Equipment market in 2022, whereas Europe is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the Industrial Personal Protective Equipment market size in North America is majorly attributed to the rising importance of personal safety across oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation industries due to the increasing number of occupational injuries and associated deaths. Construction, oil & gas, and manufacturing are among the major industries in the region. According to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the construction industry in the US generates nearly US$ 1.8 trillion of turnover every year. Thus, the presence of a well-established construction industry in North America and the rise in awareness about worker safety across the construction industry are significantly driving the industrial personal protective equipment (PPE) market.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, 5,190 fatal work injuries were recorded in the US, an increase of 8.9% from 2020. The National Safety Council also provided data that depicts the number of preventable fatal injuries by the industry sector for 2020 and 2021. Thus, the rising awareness of workplace safety is driving the Industrial Personal Protective Equipment market across North America.





Rising Adoption of E-Commerce Sales Channel to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Industrial Personal Protective Equipment Market

The organized global retail sector distribution network has undergone a massive transformation recently. Rise in penetration of smartphones and the internet, easy access to emerging technologies, increase in purchasing power, and convenience provided by online retail shopping platforms from anywhere at any time are among the major factors bolstering the adoption of e-commerce worldwide. Manufacturers operating in the industry are constantly partnering with online retailers such as Amazon and Alibaba to deliver bulk industrial products such as personal protective equipment to industries and individual consumers. According to the US Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, e-commerce sales in the US reached US$ 870 billion in 2021, up by 14.2% from 2020. Furthermore, online sales for healthcare and personal care products grew by 67.9% in 2021 compared to 2019.

The increasing penetration of online shopping has encouraged manufacturers to sell products directly-to-customer (D2C) by launching their own online retail sites, eliminating the need to invest in expensive marketing and distribution infrastructure. Through these websites, manufacturers take bulk orders from end-use industries and sell products to customers. Thus, the consumers' increasing dependency on e-commerce services and the adoption of the D2C strategy by manufacturers are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the Industrial Personal Protective Equipment market in the coming years.





Industrial Personal Protective Equipment Market: Segmental Overview

Based on material, the Industrial Personal Protective Equipment market is segmented into natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, nitrile, and others. The nitrile segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Nitrile is a robust material made from synthetic rubber. It offers strong resistance to abrasion and cuts. Moreover, it has strong breaking strength. Personal protection equipment (PPE) made with nitrile are tear and puncture resistant. They are also resistant to harsh chemicals and are waterproof. Nitrile PPE offer high protection against cuts, bruises, and injuries. Moreover, they protect the skin from burning through harsh and corrosive chemicals. Furthermore, nitrile PPE are highly durable and cost-effective. These properties of nitrile are driving its demand for manufacturing PPE, especially gloves.

Based on distribution channel, the wholesalers segment held the largest share in 2022, whereas the online platforms segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Wholesalers provide a wide range of industrial personal protective equipment (PPE) products in bulk at low cost. Industries such as manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas have long-term agreements with industrial personal protective equipment (PPE) wholesalers to procure the products in bulk at affordable rates. Moreover, these wholesalers are expanding their footprints across B2B e-commerce platforms to widen their customer reach and boost sales. This factor is driving the market for the segment.





Place Direct Order for Industrial Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report (2022-2030): https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006789/





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Personal Protective Equipment Market

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many industries, including the chemicals & materials industry, faced unprecedented challenges. Manufacturers faced significant challenges in producing and distributing Industrial Personal Protective Equipment due to supply chain constraints caused by nationwide lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions, eventually leading to price hikes. These factors showed a negative impact on global Industrial Personal Protective Equipment market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for Industrial Personal Protective Equipment from a few industries—including the healthcare industry and frontline personnel—increased. Items such as N95 respirators, face shields, and medical gloves saw a substantial increase in demand, creating a favorable impact on the Industrial Personal Protective Equipment market to a certain extent. Additionally, the demand for Industrial Personal Protective Equipment, such as gloves, masks, and antiviral protective jackets, increased in research laboratories involved in the development of vaccines for different SARS-CoV-2 variants. With an abrupt rise in demand, the global Industrial Personal Protective Equipment key industry participants ramped up their production capacities. Moreover, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, covering the nose and mouth was mandatory. These factors led to a significant increase in demand for Industrial Personal Protective Equipment during 2020 and 2021.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):





Workwear Market at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart PPE Technology Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030)

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period to reach US$ 20,804.39 million by 2027.





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Sr. Vice President – Research

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876