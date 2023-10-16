Nuvei and Esenda partner to launch online payments for education providers

MONTREAL and DUBAI, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), and Esenda, a leader in school fee management in the independent school market, announce today that they have partnered to launch an online Tuition Fee Collection and Income Management Platform.

Integrating Nuvei’s sophisticated payment technology with Esenda's comprehensive fee management platform offers education providers a groundbreaking solution that not only increases efficiency but also significantly enhances security.

Payments can be made online for tuition fees, corporate debentures, extra-curricular activities, and additional student-related fees. In addition to card payments, an education provider’s single integration with Nuvei and Esenda enables it to offer every relevant global alternative payment method to its students and their families, no matter where they are located.

Nuvei’s fully customizable, modular technology stack also includes additional services to optimize payments performance. These include superior risk management, enhanced reconciliation, customer authentication compliance tools, and payment orchestration with unified reporting and data visibility to maximize operational efficiency and enhance control.

Esenda's system enhances fee collection by integrating with a school's financial systems. It offers features such as real-time invoice tracking, automated reconciliation, reminders for late payments, and easy report generation, significantly improving fee management efficiency.

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer commented on the announcement: “Consumer expectations have changed when it comes to the convenience of making payments online in all areas of their lives, and education providers cannot afford to fall behind. Enabling education providers to upgrade their student experience by making tuition and day-to-day payments simple and convenient is a great example of the role payments can play in building customer relationships in any sector.”

Bertie Simpson, Esenda’s CEO quoted: "Partnering with Nuvei transforms how schools manage payments, making it seamless and secure. Gone are the days of parents having to drive to schools and line up to pay tuition. Now, everything can be handled online, bringing convenience to schools and families."

The partnership is already live with one of the largest educational providers in Dubai, enabling the school to accept global payments, including card payments from all major issuers in the region, online for the first time.

