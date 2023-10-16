Stockholm University Breakthrough in Extinct Species RNA Recovery Highlights Need for Global RNA Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an astounding revelation, scientists at Stockholm University have achieved a first-of-its-kind feat by recovering RNA from the extinct Tasmanian tiger. This ground-breaking achievement not only kindles hope for the possible resurrection of extinct species but also underscores the ever-growing importance of RNA analysis in modern science and research. As Love Dalen, Stockholm University's Professor of Evolutionary Genomics, noted, understanding both DNA and RNA is crucial if we are to delve into the intricate world of gene locations, their functions, and regulation in tissues. In this light, theannouncement of the new product "Global RNA Analysis Market - Forecast to 2028" to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, is of paramount significance.

Projected to soar from USD 5.3 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 9.9 billion by 2028, the global RNA analysis market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during this forecast period. The driving forces behind this growth trajectory are advancements in transcriptomics studies and a surging demand for reagents crucial for RNA analysis. These reagents are seeing an upsurge in demand, particularly due to increased transcriptomics studies that are the backbone of burgeoning therapeutic developments.

RNA analysis is not merely a domain of scientific research. It has vast economic implications and is an emerging market with numerous business opportunities. The report sheds light on:

High-Growth Segments: In 2022, the reagents/consumables segment witnessed the highest growth rate, making it a potential focal point for investment. This segment's surge is attributed to the expanding applications of peptides in areas like therapeutics, drug design, and gene synthesis, as well as a growing number of research projects that centre around RNA analysis.

Geographical Analysis: While North America held the dominant share in the RNA analysis market in 2022, largely due to the presence of industry giants and continuous genomic therapy research, it's the Asia-Pacific region that's tipped for accelerated growth. This is spurred by rising government initiatives favouring generic medicines and the sprouting of new players in the RNA analysis arena.

Insights into Market Structure: The report offers a detailed segmentation of the product & service market into reagents/consumables, instruments, services, and software. This granular insight can guide resource allocation and investment decisions for businesses in this field.

In the wake of revolutionary findings such as those unveiled by Stockholm University, the RNA analysis market's relevance is indisputable. Entrepreneurs and business managers eyeing opportunities in this sector will find the "Global RNA Analysis Market" report an indispensable asset. As the scientific community ventures further into the intricate world of RNA and its potential applications, the time is ripe for businesses to leverage this knowledge for strategic growth and positioning.

