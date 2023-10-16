Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Education Market Research Report 2023-2028: Growing Adoption to Assess Student Performance & Soaring Demand for Personalized Learning

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NLP in Education Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Model Type (Rule-based, Statistical, and Hybrid), Application (Sentiment Analysis & Data Extraction, Intelligent Tutoring & Langauge Learning), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NLP in education market size is projected to grow from USD 99 million in 2023 to USD 228 million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1%

The report functions as a valuable asset for both established market leaders and emerging entrants, providing approximate revenue estimations for the global NLP in education market and its associated subsectors.

It imparts valuable insights to stakeholders, aiding them in grasping the competitive landscape and facilitating well-informed decisions to craft effective go-to-market strategies. Additionally, the report fosters a deeper comprehension of the market's dynamics by furnishing details regarding primary drivers, constraints, impediments, and prospects.

The amalgamation of predictive analytics and machine learning has empowered organizations to elevate their performance by fashioning predictive models grounded in customer data encompassing purchase patterns, support feedback, and sentiment extracted from social media. Enterprises on a global scale are embracing NLP in education solutions endowed with predictive analytics capabilities, catering to diverse applications like sentiment analysis, detection of email spam, and mining of textual data.

North America, characterized by advanced economies such as the United States and Canada, stands as a pioneer in the adoption of AI. Both countries occupy prominent positions in the Government Artificial Intelligence Readiness Index, solidifying North America's stature as a fiercely competitive AI hub.

AI has been accorded national policy prominence in these nations, prompting companies within the region to harness AI, ML, and deep learning technologies to gain a competitive edge, particularly in the United States. AI-driven tools in customer support offer substantial cost advantages, particularly to firms predominantly engaged in call center services.

Key market players have actively pursued an array of growth strategies, encompassing both organic and inorganic approaches such as product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborative ventures, aimed at expanding their product portfolios and augmenting their market shares within the NLP in education domain.

The report conducts a comprehensive evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players including IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAS Institute (US), Inbenta (US), Baidu (China), Welocalize (US), Yellow.ai (US), NICE (US), ABBYY (US), Automated Insights (US), Width.ai (US), Revolve.ai (Islamabad), Primer.ai (US), Carnegie Learning (US), Gecko (US), Ivy.ai (US), Attivio (US), Conversica (US), Avaamo (US), Aylien (Ireland), Haptik (India), Gupshup (US), Sensforth.ai (US), Chivox (China), and Cognii (US).

Image-based NLP solutions segment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on solutions, the NLP in education market is further subsegmented into text-based NLP solutions, audio-based, image-based, and video-based.

Among these subsegments, the image-based NLP solutions sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rise in demand for optical character recognition (OCR) tools, image captioning tools, and image recognition tools in the education industry.

Image-based NLP solutions have the potential to significantly enhance the learning experience for students and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of education delivery.

Hybrid NLP model to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

Based on model type, the NLP in education market is classified into Rule-based, Statistical, and Hybrid. Among these, the hybrid NLP model is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during 2023-2028.

The use of a hybrid NLP model can help improve the quality of education, increase student engagement, and reduce teachers' workload, leading to a more efficient and effective education system. Major advantages of the hybrid NLP model are improved student engagement, personalized learning, automated grading and feedback, language translation, and improved accessibility.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $99 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $228 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increased Adoption of Learning Analytics to Foster Market Growth

Solutions Segment and US to Lead North American Market in 2023

Solutions Segment and China to Lead Asia-Pacific Market in 2023

Japan to be the Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: NLP Legal Clause Rewriter Built by Width.AI Improves Clause Clarity

Case Study 2: Observe.AI Built NLP-based Learning Program for Fortune 500 Education Company

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Efficient Language Learning

Increasing Adoption of Predictive Analytics to Provide Targeted Support to Students at Risks

Evolution of AI and Deep Learning

Restraints

Limited Availability of Educational Data Impacts Efficiency of NLP Models

Risks Associated with Data Breaches and Sensitive Information Leakage

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of NLP to Assess Student Performance

Soaring Demand for Personalized Learning

Significant R&D Activities by Market Vendors

Challenges

Developing Customized NLP Solutions

Regulatory and Privacy Concerns Over Data Security

Regulatory Landscape

General Data Protection Regulation

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act

Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk

California Consumer Privacy Act

Patent Analysis

Ethics and Implications of NLP in Education

Bias and Fairness

Privacy and Security

Intellectual Property

Accountability and Responsibility

Societal and Economic Impact

Brief History of NLP Technology

Impact of Niche, Adjacent Technologies on Market

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT)

Augmented Reality (Ar)/Virtual Reality (Vr)

Cloud

Cybersecurity

Technology Roadmap for NLP in Education

Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Current and Emerging Business Models

Software as a Service (SaaS) Model

Consulting Services Model

Revenue Sharing Model

Pay-Per-Use Model

Company Profiles

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Amazon Web Services (Aws)

Sas Institute

Inbenta

Baidu

Welocalize

Yellow.AI

Nice

Abbyy

Automated Insights

Width.AI

Revolve.AI

Primer.AI

Carnegie Learning

Gecko

Ivy.AI

Attivio

Conversica

Avaamo

Aylien

Haptik

Gupshup

Sensforth.AI

Chivox

Cognii

