Global Zirconium Market Report 2023: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2017-2028 Featuring Australian Strategic Materials, Base Resources, Doral Mineral Sands, & Eramet

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zirconium Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zirconium market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028

The global zirconium market holds a promising future with significant opportunities emerging in industries such as ceramics, chemicals, foundries, and refractories.

Key drivers of this market include the extensive utilization of zirconium in various structural components of machinery and equipment in the chemical sector, as well as the growing demand for zirconium in industrial applications such as ceramics, chemical processing, nuclear power, piezoelectric crystals, and zirconium alloys.

The analyst predicts that the powder segment will continue to be the larger segment during the forecast period. This is primarily because powdered zirconium is widely used in the production of zirconium-based alloys, nuclear fuel rods, and various components for nuclear reactors.

The ceramic segment is anticipated to retain its position as the largest segment due to the substantial demand for ceramics based on zirconium, which offers excellent wear and corrosion resistance properties.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to maintain its status as the largest market, driven by the increasing number of nuclear power plants, rising exports of ceramics, and growing demand for highly efficient paints and coatings across various industrial applications in the region.

In this competitive market, companies are vying to distinguish themselves through the quality of their products. Major players in the zirconium market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities, investing in research and development, improving infrastructure, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain.

These strategies enable zirconium companies to meet the growing demand, maintain competitive advantages, develop innovative products and technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Zirconium Market

Market Size Estimates: Zirconium market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Zirconium market size by various segments, such as by occurrence type, form, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Zirconium market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by occurrence type, form, end use industry, and regions for the zirconium market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the zirconium market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

List of Zirconium Companies

Australian Strategic Materials (ASM)

Base Resources

Doral Mineral Sands Pty (Iwatani Corporation)

Eramet

Zirconium Market by Segment



Zirconium Market by Occurrence Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Zircon

Zirconia

Others

Zirconium Market by Form [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Crystal

Powder

Zirconium Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Ceramics

Chemicals

Foundry

Refractories

Others

Zirconium Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udksoh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.