Solomon Partners Appoints Mark Bulanda as a Senior Advisor in Industrials Sector

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, has appointed Mark Bulanda as a Senior Advisor in the Industrials Group. With a career spanning 37 years at Emerson, Mr. Bulanda brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in the industrial automation sector.

“Mark's career at Emerson has been notable in his dedication to innovation and driving value for customers in various operational and corporate roles,” said Larry Gelwix, Head of Solomon’s Industrials practice. “Most recently, he served as the Executive President of the $12 billion Automation Solutions platform, where he played a pivotal role in helping some of the world’s leading companies digitally transform their operations for improved performance, safety, reliability and profitability. Mark's leadership and strategic vision helped position Emerson as a leading player in this sector.”

Prior to his role as Executive President, Mr. Bulanda spent five years managing corporate development and strategy, overseeing the deployment of approximately $7 billion in capital across 28 acquisitions. His keen understanding of the industry landscape and his ability to identify strategic opportunities contributed significantly to Emerson's growth during this period.

“I had the good fortune of working with Mark as an Advisor to Emerson during his time leading the company’s corporate development and strategy team. I was always impressed with his combination of deep operational expertise and ability to drive strategy and deal execution,” noted Mr. Gelwix. “Further, it was clear from the first time I met Mark that he commands the respect of peers and counterparties alike and possesses a unique ability to drive consensus. Our clients will be great beneficiaries of Mark’s expertise and insights.”

Mr. Bulanda was appointed as a member of the Office of the Chief Executive during the final eight years of his career at Emerson. This role underscored his strategic leadership and his ability to drive transformative change within the organization.

“I look forward to leveraging my industry knowledge, strategic insights, and passion for innovation to help Solomon Partners provide strategic solutions to clients in the industrials sector,” Mr. Bulanda said.

Mr. Bulanda earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University (formerly GMI Engineering and Management Institute), and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

