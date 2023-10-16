Cloud-based Dental Practice Management Software Market Size is projected to reach $1,473.09 million by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud-based dentistry software enables users to access their data from anywhere, which is ideal for those who work in several offices or simply want rapid access to their data at home. It also eliminates the need for them to create backups, purchase costly servers, or become an expert in managing their computer equipment.

Continuous technological improvements in the industry, favourable government initiatives in the oral healthcare industry, and an increase in the number of dental practises all contribute to market growth. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITEC) Act promotes and hastens the adoption of health information technology in the United States. The HITEC Act was enacted to enhance the delivery of healthcare and provide patients with high-quality services.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cloud-based-dental-practice-management-software-market/request-sample

Growth Opportunities

The adoption of the HITECH Act in the United States and other nations has had an impact on the healthcare delivery system and the installation of electronic health records. Medical personnel who refused to use electronic health records were punished. In addition, the expanding geriatric population in a number of nations is stimulating the market for dental practise management software.

The development of multiple modules in cloud-based dental practise management software is accelerating the industry expansion. Practice management software, patient communication software solutions, treatment planning software, patient education software, dental imaging software, and orthodontic modelling software have been increasingly utilised by medical professionals in recent years as a result of a reduction in the number of healthcare facility employees.

Growing awareness & increase in patient visit

The rise in the number of patients attending dentists has made appointment scheduling and patient data administration more challenging for dentists, necessitating the use of modern DPM software such as Dentrix Ascend, Tab32, and others. In the last few years, there has been an increase in oral health awareness, which has led to an increase in the number of precautionary dental visits every six months in most nations. Increasing awareness and a rise in patient visits are two of the primary aspects that will create development prospects for the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2021, North America held 47.6% of the market. Baby boomers' quick adoption of dental care services is a critical element in the U.S. market's growth.

Increasing start-up funding may also boost market growth. Delta Dental of California, SteadView Capital, Accel Partners, F-Prime Capital, and Eight Roads gave CareStack $22.5 million in April 2021. The same investor gave the company $28 million in 2019. Such huge investments in start-ups should fuel the regional market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly. Growing investments by healthcare IT businesses in the region, better economic conditions, and healthcare structure boost the market. China is expected to rise significantly. Increasing senior population, spending on oral care, and acceptance of new technologies are to blame.

Key Highlights

The global cloud-based dental practice management market size is projected to reach USD 1,473.09 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.09% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 1,473.09 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.09% from 2022 to 2030. The patient communication software segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 33.4% in 2020.

The billing and insurance segment is anticipated to witness the maximum compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2021

Competitive players

Dentiflow

Dentidesk

Cd Nevco, LLC (Curve Dental)

Tab32

Henry Schein One

Planet DDS

Carestack

Carestream Dental LLC

Recent Developments by key players

In February 2022, Carestream Dental's Software-as-a-Service, Sensei Cloud, is introducing new capabilities that may enable dentists to expand their operations and provide better patient care. These new features may be linked into a virtual cloud environment and will enhance the existing software by adding the cloud-based dental imaging system Sensei Imaging to the product line.

The global cloud-based dental practice management software market segmentation

Application Outlook

Patient Communication

Billing & Insurance

Analytics

Treatment Plans

Others

End-Use Outlook

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cloud-based-dental-practice-management-software-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter