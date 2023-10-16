Energy Drinks Market Size to Surpass USD 45.9 Billion Growth by 2032 | Surge in Demand for Performance-Enhancement Drinks

Newark, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 22.8 billion in 2021 global energy drinks market will reach USD 45.9 billion in 2032. Energy drinks boost productivity, stamina, endurance, and focus while improving performance. The growing popularity of energy drinks will spur business expansion. Due to the oversupply of energy drinks on the market, businesses are increasingly vying for customers by creating novel goods, flavours, packaging, and other marketing strategies. Market participants have introduced a variety of new flavours, including watermelon, raspberry, strawberry, orange, and chocolate. Energy drinks are becoming increasingly popular because of their affordability, availability, and range of tastes. The largest global driver of market value is the competitive fitness sector.



Key Insight of the Global Energy Drinks Market



Asia Pacific is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



Energy drink usage has surged in nations like India, China, South Korea, and Australia due to increased long and irregular work hours and social events. Additionally, the market in this region is expanding due to rising demand for functional beverages and new introductions.



In 2021, the drinks segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52.8% and revenue of 52.8 billion.



In 2021, the off-trade segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 71.3% and market revenue of 16.25 billion.



In 2021, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 60% and market revenue of 13.68 billion.



In 2021, the canned segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54.1% and market revenue of 12.33 billion.



Advancement in market



Remedy, a well-known kombucha company, has introduced a new line of naturally caffeinated energy drinks. Remedy-Energy-drinkBerry Blast and Tropical Twist will be the first two varieties of Remedy Energy. It is now available in WHSmith stores and online at remedydrinks.co.uk and Amazon in multipack form. It is prepared with green tea, raw green coffee bean extract, and ginseng to produce a naturally caffeinated product that gives consumers a healthy alternative to energy drinks. Each drink is gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and has the same 80mg of caffeine as a standard cup of coffee.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the increasingly hectic and busy lifestyles.



The necessity of leading a healthy lifestyle has become more widely recognised as the incidence of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and other lifestyle disorders including obesity and diabetes has increased. The young population has been inspired to exercise by social media messaging about people who exercise, eat healthfully, and promote active lifestyles. The increased promotion of energy-boosting vitamins, superfoods, active ingredients, and other beverages that enhance attention, endurance, metabolism, and concentration in daily life has also been linked to the rise in the adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle. There has also been an upsurge in interest in dancing, athletics, and video games. As a result, the global market for energy drinks will expand as more people adopt active lifestyles.



Restraints: Unregulated energy drink consumption leads to negative health consequences.



It is alarming that many are unaware of the risks associated with the controlled consumption of energy drinks that contain up to 100 g of caffeine. Potential customers are visibly turning away from the market for energy drinks due to the rising heart attack rates among young people who lead active lifestyles. The market's expansion will, therefore, be hampered by the growing worries regarding caffeine use.



Opportunities: the arrival of new varieties and expanding consumer market.



Only a few people—athletes, trainers, and bodybuilders—used energy drinks to improve their performance, endurance, and stamina. The consumer market has expanded due to increased awareness of the importance of leading an active lifestyle, eating a nutritious diet, and using more exercise facilities, such as millennials, working women, and older persons. Additionally supporting this increase is the simple accessibility of energy drinks at adjacent shops, supermarkets, and drug stores. The market's expansion will also be aided by introducing new tastes, packaging, and ingredients due to increased research and development efforts.



Challenges: the negative media coverage.



The increasing prevalence of unchecked misinformation on social media leads to significant brand damage and potentially impacts sales. The cases of heart attacks in gyms are often deduced to energy drinks or other supplements by self-appointed commentators on social media apps like Instagram and Facebook. This negative coverage creates fear in consumers' minds and discourages them from buying energy drinks. Therefore, the negative media coverage will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global energy drinks market are:



• Red Bull

• PepsiCo

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Monster Energy

• Amway

• Suntory Holdings Ltd.

• Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd.

• Eastroc Beverage (Group) Co., Ltd.

• Herbalife Nutrition

• Campbell Soup Company

• 5-hour Energy



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product



• Drinks

• Shots

• Mixer



By Distribution Channel



• On-trade

• Off-trade



By Source



• Conventional

• Organic



By Packaging



• Canned

• Bottled

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



