The Plant Extract Market size is accounted for USD 32.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 49.9 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 4.6 % in terms of value- By PMI

Covina, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant extracts are active substance of desired property which are extracted from tissues of plants by specific treatment for specific purpose. Panax ginseng, Ginkgo biloba, Melissa officinalis, Valeriana officinalis L., Salvia lavandulifolia and Salvia officinalis are some examples of plant extracts.

Rising use of natural skin care products and increasing use of plant extracts in personal care products, in cosmetics and various fragrances are among the major factor to boost growth of the plant extracts market. Growing demand for plant extracts from pharmaceutical sector due to increasing costs of conventional allopathic medicines and their associated side-effects is expected to fruitful the growth of the Plant Extract Market.

Key Highlights:

In May 2022, Indian-based start-up Leaven Essentials launched new branded ‘Botanical Extracts’ to offer scientific and effective herbal solutions to meet customer demands. The company is manufacturing phytonutrients, standardized herbal extracts, food & beverage, specialty fine chemicals catering to nutraceuticals, food supplements, and others.

Market Overview:

The plant extract market is a rapidly growing and dynamic sector within the broader natural products industry. It encompasses the extraction of bioactive compounds from various plant sources, including leaves, roots, seeds, and fruits, and plays a significant role in multiple industries. Key points in the market overview of the plant extract industry include:

Market Size and Growth: The global plant extract market has been experiencing robust growth due to the increasing consumer demand for natural and organic products. It is estimated to be worth billions of dollars, with consistent year-on-year growth.

Various plant extracts have gained popularity, including those from herbs like ginseng and turmeric, as well as ingredients like green tea and aloe vera. These extracts are used for their therapeutic properties. Technological Advancements: Advances in extraction technologies have made it easier to extract, purify, and standardize bioactive compounds from plants, leading to increased utilization of plant extracts in various products.

Plant Extract Market Segmentation

The plant extract market is segmented by product type, form, end users, and region.

By Type: Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals, Spices, Essential Oils and Natural Extracts, Flavors and Fragrances, and Others

Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Functional Food and Beverages By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Plant Extract Market Trends

The plant extract market is driven by a number of factors, including:

Growing demand for plant-based foods and beverages: The plant-based food and beverage market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health and environmental benefits of plant-based diets. Plant extracts are often used in plant-based foods and beverages to add flavor, texture, and nutritional value.

Growth drivers:

Growing demand for natural and organic products: Consumers are increasingly looking for natural and organic products, both in the food and beverage and personal care industries. Plant extracts are a popular way to add natural ingredients to products, without sacrificing performance or quality.

Consumers in developing countries have increasing disposable incomes, which is leading to increased demand for premium products, such as those containing plant extracts. Expanding applications in the food, beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries: Plant extracts are used in a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. New applications for plant extracts are constantly being developed, which is driving further growth in the market.

Plant Extract Market Challenges

The plant extract market faces some challenges, such as:

Stringent regulatory requirements

High cost of production

Lack of awareness about the benefits of plant extracts in some developing countries

Analyst View:

Plant extracts has become important additives in food industries because of their content in polyphenols and carotenoids. In addition, rising demand for plant extracts due to growing awareness towards health benefits associated with herbal medicines and herbal products is another factor expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Plant Extract Market Key Players

Givaudan, Symrise AG,

Indesso Aroma,

Synthite Industries Private Ltd.,

Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.,

Leaven Essential Pvt. Ltd.,

Plant Extracts International Inc.,

Network Nutrition Pty Limited.,

Ingredia Inc.,

Alkaloids Corporation,

Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co. Ltd.,

Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd., and others

