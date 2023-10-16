Global 2D Chromatography Market to Reach $52.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2D Chromatography: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 2D chromatography market, valued at $35.7 million in 2022, is projected to grow to $52.2 million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Segment Analysis:

2D Gas Chromatography: Expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.3% and reach $35.2 million by the end of the analysis period.

2D Liquid Chromatography: The growth rate for this segment has been readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8 years, taking into account post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights:

The U.S. Market: Estimated at $9.7 million in 2022.

China: Forecast to reach $11.3 million by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada: Projected to grow at 1.6% and 5.4% respectively during the 2022-2030 period.

Germany: Expected to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR within Europe.

Key Competitors (Total 32 Featured):

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

Leco

Merck KGaA

Restek

Sepsolve Analytical

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters

What's New?:

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.

Analysis of global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.

Evaluation of market presence across multiple geographies (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial).

Access to digital archives and Research Platform.

Complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $35.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2D Chromatography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



