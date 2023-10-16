Global 2D Chromatography Market to Reach $52.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2D Chromatography: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 2D chromatography market, valued at $35.7 million in 2022, is projected to grow to $52.2 million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Segment Analysis:

  • 2D Gas Chromatography: Expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.3% and reach $35.2 million by the end of the analysis period.
  • 2D Liquid Chromatography: The growth rate for this segment has been readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8 years, taking into account post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights:

  • The U.S. Market: Estimated at $9.7 million in 2022.
  • China: Forecast to reach $11.3 million by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Japan and Canada: Projected to grow at 1.6% and 5.4% respectively during the 2022-2030 period.
  • Germany: Expected to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR within Europe.

Key Competitors (Total 32 Featured):

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Danaher
  • Leco
  • Merck KGaA
  • Restek
  • Sepsolve Analytical
  • Shimadzu
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Waters

What's New?:

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.
  • Analysis of global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.
  • Evaluation of market presence across multiple geographies (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial).
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform.
  • Complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages88
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$35.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$52.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • 2D Chromatography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dz5efa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

