Swifty Global Reinforces Brand Identity with Name and Ticker Change

Covent Garden, London, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swifty Global (Swifty), formerly known as Dear Cashmere Holding Company (DRCR), is making waves in the Sports Betting industry as a pioneering tech firm. The company, which has secured licenses in several global markets, has made a notable entry into the market with its proprietary swipe betting Sports Predictions app and traditional Sportsbook and Casino Gaming platforms, which were launched in mid-2022. Currently, the company is actively implementing its global expansion strategy.



Swifty Global

As part of its strategic rebranding, Swifty Global submitted its name and ticker reservation to the Nevada Secretary of State on 5th September 2023. The company reserved the name Swifty Global Inc, along with a selection of potential ticker symbols, including SWFT, SWIF, and SWTY.

The rebranding effort didn’t stop there. Swifty Global also applied to FINRA on 2nd October 2023, putting in an official request for a change in its name and ticker. This strategic move is aimed to not only strengthen the company’s brand identity but also solidify its position in the market. It’s a key part of the company’s broader vision and strategy.

This exciting development is happening just as Swifty Global is on the verge of obtaining additional licenses in South Africa and Ireland.

Once these changes are approved and implemented, Swifty Global’s media presence will be amplified. The company will actively share about its evolution and celebrate its significant milestones through social media channels and official press releases. Shareholders and those keen on keeping track of Swifty Global’s progress are urged to stay updated by following them on Twitter, visiting their website, and through the contact information detailed below:

Website: https://swifty.global

Swifty Gaming Website: https://www.swiftygaming.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swifty-global

Email: hello@swifty.global

Related links:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DRCR/profile

###

Media Contact

Swifty Global

James Gibbons CEO

hello@swifty.global

https://swifty.global

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

Website: https://swifty.global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal





















Attachment