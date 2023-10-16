The Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market Is Expected To Reach $70.4 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of More Than 32% As Per The Business Research Company's Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Global Market Report 2023, the global autonomous vehicle development platform market is poised for remarkable growth, with the market expected to surge from $16.71 billion in 2022 to $22.58 billion in 2023, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. The autonomous vehicle development platform market is expected to reach $70.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.9%. This phenomenal rise is driven by the escalating demand for autonomous vehicles, which are set to reshape the automotive landscape in the coming years.



Driving the Autonomous Revolution

Autonomous vehicles, also known as driverless cars, represent the cutting edge of automotive technology. These vehicles are capable of executing critical tasks without human intervention, thanks to their ability to sense and navigate their environment. Autonomous vehicle development platforms are pivotal in this evolution, offering reliable and robust solutions for developing and deploying automated driving applications. The increasing production of autonomous vehicles is a key catalyst in the growth of the autonomous vehicle development platform market. Recent reports predict 3.5 million self-driving automobiles on American highways by 2025, further underlining the growing demand for these platforms.

Leading Players

Major industry players at the forefront of this technological revolution include Ford Motor Company, General Motors Co., BMW AG, Hyundai Motor Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and many others. These companies are driving innovation and striving to develop solutions to strengthen their position in the market. Technological advancements, such as Clearpath Robotics' OutdoorNav, are making it easier for vehicle developers to build autonomous vehicles faster and more effectively.

Global Expansion

North America has emerged as the largest region in the autonomous vehicle development platform market in 2022, with rapid growth expected in the forecast period. The autonomous vehicle development platform market is segmented into key categories:

By Component: Software, Service By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle By Functionality: Sensor Simulation, Data Collection And Analysis, Simulation And Testing By End-User: Automotive Manufacturers, Technology Companies, Research Institutions And Universities

The future of autonomous vehicles is thrilling, and the Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Global Market Report 2023 is an indispensable resource for industry players. It offers critical insights and data-driven analysis, providing valuable information to navigate this ever-evolving landscape. As the autonomous vehicle development platform market is projected to reach $70.45 billion in 2027, this report is an essential tool for anyone involved in the autonomous vehicle industry, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve and shape the future of transportation.

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the autonomous vehicle development platform market size, autonomous vehicle development platform market segments, autonomous vehicle development platform market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.