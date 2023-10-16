Coffee Roaster Market Size Is Expected To Reach $625.44 Million, Growing at a CAGR Of 5.12% From 2022 to 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A coffee roasting machine is called a coffee roaster. During the roasting process, the physiochemical properties of green coffee beans are changed into roasted coffee products. Roasting gives coffee its distinctive flavour by enabling green coffee beans to expand and change in colour, taste, smell, and density. “The global coffee roaster market size is anticipated to reach USD 625.44 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.12%,” said by Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Rising Trends

Leading firms are using RTDs with value-added coffee, flavoured coffees, and more to extend their brand visibility and attract more consumers to roasted coffee. The market for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, notably coffee-infused drinks, is also rising. Coffee's health benefits, such as preventing type 2 diabetes, liver cancer, liver disease, and heart failure, are projected to increase consumption.

The market for coffee roasting equipment is anticipated to grow as end-user demand for tasty, fragrant, and fresh coffee increases. That is mainly due to the numerous advantages of freshly roasted coffee, such as the fact that it is packed with minerals and antioxidants that improve general health by increasing immunity and preventing cancer and other serious diseases. Additionally, to increase the visibility of their brands, the top companies are experimenting with new coffee technologies like flavour-added coffee and value-added RTD to draw more customers to speciality roasters.

Growth opportunities

By providing a variety of coffee flavours, coffee roaster manufacturers want to draw in customers. The coffee roaster market now has a competitive environment due to this. Manufacturers give consumers a wide range of options by providing coffee roasters in upscale packaging. The increased rate of product innovation and product launches internationally is also credited with driving market expansion. More customers are probably drawn in due to the growing number of product launches that contain increased features and added functionality.

For instance, IKAWA Ltd. unveiled the IKAWA Pro100 coffee roaster in January 2021. The roaster is incredibly consistent, simple to use, and has a 120 gms capacity.

Regional analysis

The global market for coffee roasters is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the need for flavorful, aromatic, and fresh coffee in the European region, the market for coffee roasters is booming. Additionally, market sales are rising as more coffee shops blend new formulas' flavours. It is anticipated that developing nations like China, India, and Australia will be the fundamental forces behind regional growth. Additionally, expanding cafes and coffee shops will enhance demand, particularly in developing nations. Due to the region's excellent growth potential, major coffee chains like CCD and Starbucks are investing there, which will probably assist the growth of the coffee roaster market .

Key Highlights

The global coffee roaster market is divided into ten parts based on product type, capacity, control, heat source, procurement, material (body), application, price, distribution channel and region. Further, the market is divided into Direct Fire Roasters, Hot air roasters, Centrifugal roasters and Others (tangential roasters, etc.) based on product type.

Competitive analysis

Some of the key players contributing majorly to the global coffee roaster market are Bühler Group; Ambex Roaster; Hottop; Gracenote Coffee Roasters; PROBAT-Werke von Gimborn Maschinenfabrik GmbH; Coffee Holding Co., Inc.; Diedrich Manufacturing Inc.; Nestle SA; Giesen Coffee Roasters; TOPER ROASTER; Joper Roasters; Nesco; U.S. Roaster Corp; Sonofresco; Genio Roasters; Behmor, Inc., Scolari Engineering S.p.A.; Cia. Lilla de Máquinas Ind.

Recent developments in some of the key players:

Breville Group Ltd. introduced beanz.com, an online store with about 50 speciality coffee roasters for home use, in March 2022 .

introduced beanz.com, an online store with about 50 speciality coffee roasters for home use, in . Starbucks debuted its new oat dairy substitute coffee in its espresso category in December 2021 . It contains three flavour combinations specially made by hand to accentuate a distinct flavour: Vanilla & Strawberry, Hazelnut & Honey, and Dark Cocoa & Orange.

debuted its new oat dairy substitute coffee in its espresso category in . It contains three flavour combinations specially made by hand to accentuate a distinct flavour: Vanilla & Strawberry, Hazelnut & Honey, and Dark Cocoa & Orange. In January 2022, Rob Hoos, a longtime consultant and expert coffee roaster, started a new roasting company called Iteration. Coffee.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Direct Fire Roasters

Hot-air roasters

Centrifugal roasters

Others (tangential roasters, etc.)

By Capacity

Up to 10 kg

10-30 kg

30-50 kg

Above 50 kg

By Control

Automatic

Manual

By Heat Source

Electric

Gas

By Procurement

New

Used

By Material (Body)

Stainless

Cast Iron

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Cafes and Cafeteria

Hotels and Restaurants

Others (Offices, etc.)

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

