Disclosure of transactions in own shares From October 09th to October 13th, 2023

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

         Nanterre, October 16th, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 09th to October 13th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 09th to October 13th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI09/10/2023FR000012548633 000 101,81570XPAR
VINCI09/10/2023FR000012548615 000 101,81030CEUX
VINCI10/10/2023FR00001254861 131 103,32030XPAR
VINCI11/10/2023FR0000125486335 103,80970XPAR
VINCI12/10/2023FR00001254862 243 104,85270XPAR
VINCI13/10/2023FR000012548635 750 103,43730XPAR
      
  TOTAL87 459 102,5826 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NTX- du 09Oct23- 13Oct23vGB