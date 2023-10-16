Nanterre, October 16th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 09th to October 13th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 09th to October 13th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 09/10/2023 FR0000125486 33 000 101,81570 XPAR VINCI 09/10/2023 FR0000125486 15 000 101,81030 CEUX VINCI 10/10/2023 FR0000125486 1 131 103,32030 XPAR VINCI 11/10/2023 FR0000125486 335 103,80970 XPAR VINCI 12/10/2023 FR0000125486 2 243 104,85270 XPAR VINCI 13/10/2023 FR0000125486 35 750 103,43730 XPAR TOTAL 87 459 102,5826

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

