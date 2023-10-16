Aéroports de Paris S.A - September 2023 traffic figures

PRESS RELEASE

October 16th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

September 2023 and first nine months traffic figures

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2022.

September 2023 traffic



- Group traffic1: up +15.1%, to 31.2 million passengers, standing at 99.9% of 2019 traffic;

- Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +9.8%, to 8.9 million passengers, standing at 94.6% of 2019 traffic.

First nine months 2023 traffic:



- Group traffic1: up +23.9%, to 254.7 million passengers, standing at 97.9% of 2019 traffic;

- Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +18.4%, to 75.6 million passengers, standing at 91.4% of 2019 traffic;

Paris-Charles de Gaulle traffic: 50.8 million passengers, standing at 87.6% of 2019 traffic;

Paris-Orly traffic: 24.7 million passengers, standing at 100.3% of 2019 traffic.

GROUP TRAFFIC





September 2023 January – September 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Paris-CDG 5,968,505 +11.2% 87.5% 50,841,244 +20.4% 87.6% Paris-Orly 2,960,528 +7.1% 112.9% 24,721,834 +14.5% 100.3% Paris Aéroport 8,929,033 +9.8% 94.6% 75,563,078 +18.4% 91.4% TAV Airports 10,749,401 +16,7% 100,8% 74,624,104 +24,1% 97,8% GMR Airports1 8,658,471 +15.9% 104.4% 79,521,105 +28.5% 106.8% Other Airports2 2,850,471 + 24.3% 101,2% 25,040,730 +26.9% 94.3% GROUPE ADP1 31,187,376 +15.1% 99,9% 254,749,017 +23.9% 97,9%

PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC

IMPORTANT NOTE: Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroports within this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees. It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" traffic into three categories: "Schengen Area" traffic, "United Kingdom & UE excluding Schengen " traffic and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.

September 2023 January – September 2023 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Mainland France 12.1% -2.6% 78.8% 12.3% -1.0% 75.7% French Overseas Territories 3.4% +0.9% 101.8% 4.7% +1.5% 98.7% Schengen Area 38.8% +8.3% 100.5% 37.2% +16.3% 97.7% United-Kingdom & EU ex. Schengen3 5.7% +10.9% 94.5% 5.8% +26.2% 91.6% Other Europe 2.6% +20.5% 68.0% 2.4% +19.4% 63.7% Europe 47.1% +9.2% 97.2% 45.4% +17.6% 94.2% Africa 12.4% +7.8% 108.9% 13.1% +25.5% 107.3% North America 12.7% +15.7% 99.4% 11.8% +24.5% 98.3% Latin America 2.4% +14.7% 86.2% 2.7% +9.1% 80.2% Middle East 5.0% +6.2% 101.0% 5.4% +21.4% 95.4% Asia-Pacific 4.8% +75.3% 72.7% 4.6% +133.8% 65.3% Other International 37.4% +16.5% 96.9% 37.6% +30.5% 93.4% PARIS AEROPORT 100.0% +9.8% 94.6% 100.0% +18.4% 91.4%





Sept. 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Jan.–Sept. 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Connecting rate 21.5% - 0.1 pt - 2.3 pts 19.8% - 0.7 pt - 2.6 pts Seat load factor 84.0% - 0.4 pt - 1.8 pt 85.1% +3.6 pts - 1.6 pt

MAIN AIRPORTS – PASSENGERS TRAFFIC





September 2023 January – September 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 5,968,505 +11.2% 87.5% 50,841,244 +20.4% 87.6% Paris-Orly 2,960,528 +7.1% 112.9% 24,721,834 +14.5% 100.3% Total Paris Aéroport 8,929,033 +9.8% 94.6% 75,563,078 +18.4% 91.4% Antalya 4,852,081 +10.3% 100.2% 28,929,997 +16.8% 98.7% Almaty 872,642 +30.6% 148.0% 7,045,266 +35.8% 147.4% Ankara 1,120,701 +45.3% 98.7% 8,978,886 +39.9% 84.8% Izmir 1,147,081 +13.3% 98.5% 8,254,545 +8.7% 86.5% Bodrum 583,099 - 0.4% 90.1% 3,490,914 +4.2% 92.3% Gazipaşa 98,930 +47.0% 69.8% 681,086 +26.5% 75.5% Medina 605,921 +16.0% 92.3% 6,870,292 +60.2% 104.4% Tunisia 331,156 +49.8% 70.6% 1,909,356 +59.1% 72.0% Georgia 458,390 +22.8% 114.8% 3,288,562 +23.2% 94.2% North Macedonia 308,555 +17.9% 114.0% 2,357,712 +30.2% 114.9% Zagreb 370,845 +14.0% 105.9% 2,817,488 +22.4% 107.3% Total TAV Airports 10,749,401 +16.7% 100.8% 74,624,104 +24.1% 97.8% New Delhi 5,802,348 +14.4% 101.8% 53,431,298 +26.7% 107.2% Hyderabad 1,969,753 +21.1% 120.4% 17,943,669 +31.8% 110.0% Medan 559,418 +13.6% 87.4% 5,618,929 +36.7% 94.8% Goa 326,952 - - 2,527,209 - - Total GMR Airports4 8,658,471 +15.9% 104.4% 79,521,105 +28.5% 106.8% Santiago de Chile 1,907,973 +25.1% 98.1% 17,030,505 +26.7% 90.9% Amman 841,006 +20.8% 111.9% 7,255,782 +24.3% 104.9% Other airports5 101,492 +40.7% 84.2% 754,443 +64.8% 82.9% GROUPE ADP4 31,187,376 +15.1% 99.9% 254,749,017 +23.9% 97.9%

MAIN AIRPORTS – AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS





September 2023 January – September 2023 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 39,495 +8.5% 89.0% 335 913 +12.5% 88.8% Paris-Orly 19,170 +4.7% 103.9% 155 737 +7.4% 92.4% Total Paris Aéroport 58,665 +7.2% 93.4% 491 650 +10.8% 89.9% Antalya 27,798 +12.5% 108.8% 172,551 +18.3% 107.3% Almaty 7,161 +23.9% 128.3% 58,364 +24.3% 120.5% Ankara 7,371 +46.2% 100.5% 60,058 +33.3% 86.6% Izmir 6,674 +8.1% 93.3% 50,371 +4.5% 85.7% Bodrum 3,620 +3.5% 90.0% 21,908 +3.9% 91.7% Gazipaşa 688 +45.8% 79.0% 4,776 +21.2% 81.3% Medina 4,144 +20.3% 83.8% 46,789 +38.1% 98.1% Tunisia 2,226 +43.2% 83.1% 12,928 +48.4% 79.5% Georgia 4,174 +19.8% 112.7% 30,600 +16.0% 90.4% North Macedonia 2,339 +16.1% 108.7% 17,683 +19.3% 104.7% Zagreb 4,234 +7.3% 101.1% 34,255 +8.8% 99.8% Total TAV Airports 70,429 +17.1% 103.3% 510,283 +19.7% 98.9% New Delhi 34,556 +4.7% 92.4% 318,126 +11.2% 98.5% Hyderabad 13,920 +12.3% 95.8% 125,992 +18.0% 93.7% Medan 4,396 +5.8% 80.1% 45,315 +29.6% 94.6% Goa 2,212 - - 17,618 - - Total GMR Airports4 55,084 +6.7% 92.1% 507,051 +14.4% 96.8% Santiago de Chile 12,258 +26.3% 99.2% 107,621 +19.2% 91.6% Amman 6,760 +20.4% 99.8% 60,170 +16.9% 98.2% Other airports5 1,016 +42.1% 66.2% 8,488 +64.8% 68.7% GROUPE ADP4 204,212 +12.0% 96.6 % 1,685,263 +15.4% 94.8%

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

1 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

2 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

3 Traffic with Croatia was included in the EU ex. Schengen until April 2023. It is now accounted within the Schengen Area since April 2023 onwards.

4 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 here above are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

5 Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

