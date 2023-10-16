Global Carboxylic Acid Market Set to Reach $14.43 Billion by 2028: Cosmetics and Animal Feed Industries Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carboxylic Acid Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carboxylic Acid Market is estimated to be USD 11.20 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.43 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.20%.





Market Segmentation



The Global Carboxylic Acid Market is segmented based on Product Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Acetic Acid, Butyric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Azelaic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid, Stearic Acid, Valeric Acid, and Others.

By End-User, the market is classified into Agrochemicals, Animal Feed, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Development in Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Growing Use of Organic Acid in the Animal Feed Industry

Restraints

Rigid Rules & Norms Associated with the Production of Carboxylic Acids

Increasing Threat of Health Hazards due to Use of Certain Carboxylic Acids

Opportunities

Acceptance of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Development of Innovative Carboxylic Acid to Increase its Application

Challenges

High Cost of Carboxylic Acid

Availability of Natural & Organic Substitutes







Companies Mentioned

A. B. Enterprises

Acuro Organics Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

Ashok Alco - Chem Ltd. (AACL)

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Dow Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Finetech Industry Ltd.

Hanwha Chemical Corp.

Jiangsu Sopo Co. Ltd.

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Merck Kgaaamong

Oxea Gmbh

Perstorp Holdings

Redox Industries Ltd.

Sahkar Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Sikko Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Triveni Chemicals

Vandemark Chemical, Inc.

VVF LLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

