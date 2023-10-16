CoinW to Attend Dubai GITEX and Future Blockchain Summit to Kick Off Its Sixth Anniversary Global Tour

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This October, blockchain enthusiasts from around the globe will shift their focus from Singapore to Dubai. From October 15th to 20th, two of the most influential blockchain events in the Middle East, GITEX and Future Blockchain Summit, will take place in Dubai. CoinW has announced its registration sponsorship at GITEX. At the same time, Chief Communications Officer Carmen Tan will be participating in a panel discussion during Future Blockchain Summit. In addition, to celebrate CoinW's sixth anniversary, CoinW will host the CoinW Skypool Party on October 18th at the iconic Aura Skypool Lounge in Dubai, marking the beginning of its sixth-anniversary global tour.





Throughout this year, Dubai has been working to solidify its position as the world's Web3 capital, introducing new changes in infrastructure and compliance. In terms of compliance, in early February, VARA introduced regulations for virtual assets and related activities in 2023. These regulations are based on principles of economic sustainability and cross-border financial security, providing a comprehensive framework for virtual assets. This month, VARA made two significant updates related to custody services and the issuance of virtual assets. In the same month, the stablecoin DRAM, pegged to the UAE dirham, was issued to make a dent in the $125 billion market, currently dominated by US dollar-backed stablecoins.





CoinW relocated its headquarters to Dubai at the end of 2021, launching its global strategic layout. In June of this year, CoinW was awarded initial approval from VARA, indicating its official commencement of business activities in the UAE. CoinW will not only appear as a registration sponsor at Gitex but has also designed a unique booth at the Future Blockchain Summit to showcase its continuously well-rounded ecosystem and products over the past six years to attendees. Additionally, Chief Communications Officer Carmen will participate in the panel discussion titled "Investment & Speculation in Crypto Assets" on October 17th at 3:00 PM local time.