Paris, 16 October 2023, 6:00 p.m.

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 11,000 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market        
Name
of the
issuer		Identification code
of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		Day of
transaction		Identification code of
financial
instrument		Aggregated daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted
average price of the
purchased shares*		Market (MIC Code)
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6409/10/2023FR000013175728165.53CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6409/10/2023FR00001317571,71965.43XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6410/10/2023FR00001317576768.61CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6410/10/2023FR00001317571,93367.15XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6411/10/2023FR00001317576767.10CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6411/10/2023FR0000131757167.10TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6411/10/2023FR00001317571,93268.67XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6412/10/2023FR00001317574166.61AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6412/10/2023FR00001317576067.70CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6412/10/2023FR00001317571566.15TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6412/10/2023FR00001317571,88467.35XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6413/10/2023FR00001317578366.35CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6413/10/2023FR00001317573065.56TQEX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6413/10/2023FR00001317572,88766.16XPAR
 * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL11,00066.88 
  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 9th, 2023) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

13.11.2023: Eramet's first Capital Markets Day"A New ERA"

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

