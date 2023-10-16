Málaga, Spain, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







FrontFanz Revolutionizes Web3 Entertainment with Unprecedented Fan-Centric Platform

Key Launch Dates Are Announced

FrontFanz, the trailblazing Web3 content-sharing platform, is breaking free from stealth mode, poised to redefine the relationship between creators and their audiences. Founded by industry pioneers and Playboy Model Stacey Carlaa, FrontFanz marks a new era where creators can unleash their talents without restraint.

In an age where content creators grapple with content restrictions, payment hurdles, and chargebacks, FrontFanz steps in as a game-changer. It introduces the world's first censorship-resistant platform, granting creators the freedom to monetize their content and express themselves without limitations.

Empowerment and Equality at the Core

FrontFanz is a testament to female leadership in an industry predominantly led by men. With a combined experience of more than two decades as content creators, Stacey Carlaa championed a mission to empower creators and ensure they receive a fair share of their content's revenue.

While decentralized content streaming has long been discussed, FrontFanz solves a critical puzzle – finding enthusiastic creators willing to contribute and craft an engaging user experience. The platform is gearing up for an official launch in the coming months, with founder Stacey Carlaa eagerly anticipating the reveal of their groundbreaking solution.

Joining Forces with Creators

FrontFanz has already garnered support from over 500 content creators who resonate with its vision and ethos. Additionally, influential creators have joined as official brand ambassadors, reflecting the industry's appetite for innovation and transformation.

FrontFanz's initial creator lineup boasts an astonishing combined social media following of over 13 million and annual subscription fees totaling $42 million. This impressive lineup underscores the platform's immense potential.

Key Launch Dates:

FrontFanz Pre sale is scheduled to launch on the following dates:

Pinksale: October 18th at 6pm UTC

Kommunitas: October 24th

Spores: October 26th

Synapse: October 27th

Lxirpad: October 29th

Top Tier Exchange ETA 2nd November - Top Secret



Please note that these dates and times are subject to change, so stay updated for the latest announcements. Join the Telegram Group to be the first to know t.me/frontfanzofficial

FrontFanz will embark on its trading journey with a listing on a Top Tier exchange. This development promises increased accessibility and liquidity for FrontFanz's native tokens.

In anticipation of each launch, FrontFanz has orchestrated a series of captivating marketing initiatives, ensuring that the platform's arrival becomes an unforgettable event.

Learn More

To stay updated on FrontFanz's journey and be part of the fan-centric content-sharing revolution, visit our website at https://fanx.frontfanz.com.

Media contact: Adam Lurie adam@frontfanz.com



DISCLAIMER: This article is for information only and does not offer financial advice . Crypto currencies are a highly risky investment, always conduct your own research before making any investments. This publication is not intended for residents of the United Kingdom.







