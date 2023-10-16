Injured Child Lawyer Near Me in Orange Offers Help to Victims of Pedestrian Accidents and More

Orange, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange, California -

Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County, a firm that offers legal services for injured children in Orange, wants to point out that they also offer help to victims of pedestrian accidents and other kinds of accidents. The firm offers the services of an auto accident lawyer Orange residents can rely on.

Alexander D. Napolin says, “If you are a pedestrian hit by a speeding driver, it is important to take certain steps to protect your legal rights and ensure that you receive fair compensation for your injuries and damages. We will start with the basic steps you should take and then go into further detail that will help those in pedestrian involved accidents assess their next steps.”

The first step to take for a pedestrian accident victim is to seek medical treatment for injuries. It is important to do this even if there are no apparent injuries because some injuries may only become apparent after some time has passed. It is vital to keep records of all medical treatments received, including doctor’s notes, medical bills, and receipts.

The second step is to call the police to the place where the accident occurred, even if the injuries suffered appear to be minor. This is important because the police will make an accident report, which may be used as evidence for the case later on. The next step is to collect evidence at the scene of the accident. These may include contact information of witnesses, photos of the vehicles involved and the area, and any available video footage. These are vital evidence for establishing the other party’s liability and extend of the damages and injuries suffered.

The next step is to contact a lawyer with experience and expertise in pedestrian accidents. An experienced attorney can help the accident victim navigate the legal process, conduct negotiations with the insurance firms, and build a strong case for the accident victim. Next is the filing of an insurance claim with the insurance company of the at-fault driver to get compensation for damages and injuries. Next is the filing of a lawsuit if a fair settlement cannot be achieved.

Meanwhile, when looking for a workers compensation lawyer Orange residents can also depend on Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County. Those who have been injured at work and are seeking guidance of workers' compensation claims can contact them. Alexander D. Napolin says, “Whether at the beginning, in the middle or at the end of the workers compensation law claim process, a phone call with could prove extremely valuable in helping assess the situation and what to do next. Discover where you stand and whether hiring an attorney will be beneficial in achieving the desired outcome or goal.”

The law firm may be able to offer various kinds of help. These include: finding the proper treatment, finding the best medical expert for the claim, fighting for temporary disability indemnity, applying for state disability while the case is in litigation, fighting for maximum compensation, negotiating a lump sum settlement, fighting for inclusion of denied body parts that the insurance firm doesn’t admit were injured, going to trial if needed to obtain fair and just benefits and compensation, and ongoing intelligent counseling and support for the claims process.

Established in 2011 by Alexander D. Napolin, Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County has evolved into one of the leading personal injury law firms in Orange, CA and neighboring areas. The firm has gained so many successes in the cases they have handled as a result of the unmatched technique used by Alexander D. Napolin. After delivering legal services to personal injury victims for more than a decade, the law firm has established a record of success for thousands of cases.

